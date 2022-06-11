How deep can Deep Dark biomes be in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Minecraft 1.19 update has been a huge success thus far. All additions have been smash hits with players, and even the more minor additions are becoming fan favorites.

Frogs, the Warden, Allays, mud, Mangrove wood, and so much more are making this one of the best updates in a while.

Two new biomes have been added and are popular. Mangrove Swamps generate in the overworld and are home to frogs, mud, and Mangrove trees. The Deep Dark generates underground and is much scarier, to put it simply.

Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path!



Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it's time to craft your path!

The Deep Dark is arguably the most frightening biome in the overworld to stumble on, but there are many reasons to look for one. The question is: how deep is the Deep Dark?

Minecraft 1.19: Users can start looking for Deep Dark below level 0

The Deep Dark is found exclusively underground. Sometimes, other underground things can spawn exposed or above ground due to weird generation, but that's not going to happen very often with the Deep Dark since it is so deep underground.

The 1.18 update completely changed terrain generation. Worlds could now go a chunk higher and a chunk lower. That means everything that spawns underground now has a lot more space to do so.

The only stipulation for Deep Dark cave biomes to spawn is that they are below Y level 0. That constitutes "deep" for Mojang. As far as how deep they can actually go, they could theoretically generate as low as Y level -64.

That means if gamers are desperate to find a Deep Dark, which would be crazy given how genuinely dangerous they are, they can start by going lower than 0 and looking around.

This is also important for mining Minecraft players who don't want to find the Deep Dark. Below Y level 0, it can spawn, so they need to be wary.

Alternatively, there is one way to find Deep Dark biomes that doesn't require aimlessly mining or wandering around a deep cave system.

Inside Deep Dark biomes, Ancient Cities can spawn. These are newly generated structures only found in the Deep Dark. This means that Deep Dark is one of the few biomes that can be located via commands.

Generated structures that only spawn in specific biomes, like desert temples, jungle temples, or swamp huts, can lead players to their biomes. That is true of Ancient Cities, too.

/locate ancient city should bring them the coordinates they need to find a Deep Dark biome in their world. However, once they get there, users need to be extremely careful.

Sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

In this new biome, Minecraft gamers will run into Sculk blocks used to trigger the Warden. Sculk Sensors will communicate with Sculk Shriekers if they hear or feel movement, which will cause them to spawn a Warden.

If this mob spawns, it's probably in Minecraft users' best interest to leave the biome as soon as possible. The Warden is entirely blind, but it can sense movement and hear everything.

It is also strong enough to kill a fully ironclad Minecraft player with just two hits.

