5 best Minecraft mods like Biomes O' Plenty

Minecraft mods are vast and allow players to infinitely customize their gameplay experience. This can lead to a final product that looks very different to the vanilla version of Minecraft.

Although there are tens of thousands of Minecraft mods to be enjoyed, one of the all-time popular ones is "Biomes O' Plenty", boasting an eye-watering 65 million downloads over its 7 year life-span.

For those who have enjoyed Biomes O' Plenty, the next obvious question may be where more of the same can be found. This article sets out to highlight five of the best Minecraft mods that are similar to Biomes O' Plenty.

5 interesting Minecraft mods that have similarities to Biomes O' Plenty

5) Atmospheric

Download Here

This mod adds a plethora of unique biomes to Minecraft. Currently there are two unique categories of biomes which are "Rainforests" and "Dunes," all biomes fall under these categories and form their own sub-categories.

A highly popular choice on explorational Minecraft servers, this mod has enjoyed over 7 million downloads and it's no secret why it's so successful. All of the biomes added by this mod are highly detailed, including custom vegetation, blocks, entities, items, and fully interactable mobs.

4) Better Badlands

Download Here

Unlike most other mods on this list, Better Badlands sets out to radically improve a single pre-existing Minecraft biome, rather than adding a bunch of new ones.

Fans have complained for a while that the vanilla Badlands biome is rather lackluster, with shortcomings that make it very forgettable. This is perhaps why Better Badlands has proven to be so popular, with over 3.5 million downloads.

In more specific terms, this mod rewrites the world generation mechanics for the Badlands biome, adding a bunch of new blocks, new ores, new structures, and much more.

3) Traverse Reforged

Download Here

For those looking for a mod that adds biomes that feel native to Minecraft, Traverse Reforged is the perfect choice.

In this mod, there are over 20 unique biomes added to the game, each of which were designed in mind to suit the vanilla gameplay direction of Minecraft. Although there are less crazy customized features brought to the table with this mod, it still works very well and is easy to digest for less experienced modders.

Furthermore, the fact it's had over 18 million downloads goes to show that this mod is nothing short of high quality, despite lacking some over-the-top custom features.

2) Autumnity

Download Here

A popular choice on Minecraft farming servers, Autumnity is a fantastic mod that sets out to add many autumn themed biomes to Minecraft.

Each of the biomes added are nothing short of breathtaking, and every single one comes with a plethora of new mobs, foodstuff, farming mechanics, and building blocks.

All in all, it's hard to go wrong with this mod and it makes a great choice for anyone looking to add a few more well made biomes to their game.

1) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

Download Here

This mod, titled "Oh The Biomes You'll Go" is an exploration focused mod that is highly similar to Biomes O' Plenty due to the fact it adds over 80 new biomes to the game.

Although 80 is a huge amount, it's clear that attention to detail was put into every single one of them. One of the most breathtaking biomes added by this mod include the Mojave Desert, which is a beautiful desert based off the American Southwest.

Another example of an outstanding biome added by this mod is the Ancient Forest, which contains many secrets and mysteries to uncover. Simply put, this mod is a no-brainer to try for anyone who previously enjoyed Biomes O' Plenty.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul