Alex's Mobs mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, there are loads of mobs that players can interact with. Some are based on real-life animals, while others are magical and fictional characters. Despite containing more than 70 different mobs, those who have spent hours in the game can get bored. This is where mods like Alex's Mobs come into play.
Mods are third-party features that can be added to the sandbox title. Some add small features, while others can completely change how the game looks and feels.
Some might also add new blocks and items related to the new mobs. Alex's Mobs mod has been the most popular, as it has been downloaded over 23 million times.
Everything to know about Alex's Mobs mod for Minecraft
What does Alex's Mobs mod for Minecraft offer?
Simply put, Alex's Mobs is a massive mod that adds 87 new mobs to the game. Since Minecraft has over 70 selections, this mod will drastically enhance the variety of mobs spawning in all three realms. All of these are divided into two categories: real-life animals and fictional characters.
These new creatures even have different purposes, behaviors, and drops. Hence, players can obtain unique items in the game and witness new kinds of mechanics.
List of mobs the mod offers for Minecraft
Each new release of the mod adds a few more mobs, extending this list even further:
- Grizzly Bear
- Roadrunner
- Bone Serpent
- Gazelle
- Crocodile
- Fly
- Hummingbird
- Orca
- Sunbird
- Gorilla
- Crimson Mosquito
- Rattlesnake
- Endergrade
- Hammerhead Shark
- Lobster
- Komodo Dragon
- Capuchin Monkey
- Cave Centipede
- Warped Toad
- Moose
- Mimicube
- Raccoon
- Blobfish
- Seal
- Cockroach
- Shoebill
- Elephant
- Soul Vulture
- Snow Leopard
- Spectre
- Crow
- Alligator Snapping Turtle
- Mungus
- Mantis Shrimp
- Guster
- Warped Mosco
- Straddler
- Stradpole
- Emu
- Platypus
- Dropbear
- Tasmanian Devil
- Kangaroo
- Cachalot Whale
- Leafcutter Ant
- Enderiophage
- Bald Eagle
- Tiger
- Tarantula Hawk
- Void Worm
- Frilled Shark
- Mimic Octopus
- Seagull
- Froststalker
- Tusklin
- Laviathan
- Cosmaw
- Toucan
- Maned Wolf
- Anaconda
- Anteater
- Rocky Roller
- Flutter
- Gelada Monkey
- Jerboa
- Terrapin
- Comb Jelly
- Cosmic Cod
- Bunfungus
- Bison
- Giant Squid
- Devil's Hole Pupfish
- Catfish
- Flying Fish
- Skelewag
- Rain Frog
- Potoo
- Mudskipper
- Rhinoceros
- Sugar Glider
- Farseer
- Skreecher
- Underminer
- Murmur
- Skunk
- Banana Slug
- Blue Jay
How to download the mod?
This mod can easily be downloaded from the CurseForge website. Since this is a Forge-exclusive mod, players must first install the Forge modding API by searching for it on the internet. Once the compatible Forge API is installed, drag and drop the mod file into the 'mods' folder in the main game location.
Finally, players can open the official game launcher and select the Forge game version to play around with the mod.
