Alex's Mobs mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, there are loads of mobs that players can interact with. Some are based on real-life animals, while others are magical and fictional characters. Despite containing more than 70 different mobs, those who have spent hours in the game can get bored. This is where mods like Alex's Mobs come into play.

Mods are third-party features that can be added to the sandbox title. Some add small features, while others can completely change how the game looks and feels.

Some might also add new blocks and items related to the new mobs. Alex's Mobs mod has been the most popular, as it has been downloaded over 23 million times.

Everything to know about Alex's Mobs mod for Minecraft

What does Alex's Mobs mod for Minecraft offer?

The mod adds both real-life animals and fictional creatures to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Simply put, Alex's Mobs is a massive mod that adds 87 new mobs to the game. Since Minecraft has over 70 selections, this mod will drastically enhance the variety of mobs spawning in all three realms. All of these are divided into two categories: real-life animals and fictional characters.

These new creatures even have different purposes, behaviors, and drops. Hence, players can obtain unique items in the game and witness new kinds of mechanics.

List of mobs the mod offers for Minecraft

Loads of new mobs are offered by this Minecraft mod (Image via CurseForge)

Each new release of the mod adds a few more mobs, extending this list even further:

Grizzly Bear

Roadrunner

Bone Serpent

Gazelle

Crocodile

Fly

Hummingbird

Orca

Sunbird

Gorilla

Crimson Mosquito

Rattlesnake

Endergrade

Hammerhead Shark

Lobster

Komodo Dragon

Capuchin Monkey

Cave Centipede

Warped Toad

Moose

Mimicube

Raccoon

Blobfish

Seal

Cockroach

Shoebill

Elephant

Soul Vulture

Snow Leopard

Spectre

Crow

Alligator Snapping Turtle

Mungus

Mantis Shrimp

Guster

Warped Mosco

Straddler

Stradpole

Emu

Platypus

Dropbear

Tasmanian Devil

Kangaroo

Cachalot Whale

Leafcutter Ant

Enderiophage

Bald Eagle

Tiger

Tarantula Hawk

Void Worm

Frilled Shark

Mimic Octopus

Seagull

Froststalker

Tusklin

Laviathan

Cosmaw

Toucan

Maned Wolf

Anaconda

Anteater

Rocky Roller

Flutter

Gelada Monkey

Jerboa

Terrapin

Comb Jelly

Cosmic Cod

Bunfungus

Bison

Giant Squid

Devil's Hole Pupfish

Catfish

Flying Fish

Skelewag

Rain Frog

Potoo

Mudskipper

Rhinoceros

Sugar Glider

Farseer

Skreecher

Underminer

Murmur

Skunk

Banana Slug

Blue Jay

How to download the mod?

This mod can easily be downloaded by CurseForge website (Image via Sportskeeda)

This mod can easily be downloaded from the CurseForge website. Since this is a Forge-exclusive mod, players must first install the Forge modding API by searching for it on the internet. Once the compatible Forge API is installed, drag and drop the mod file into the 'mods' folder in the main game location.

Finally, players can open the official game launcher and select the Forge game version to play around with the mod.

