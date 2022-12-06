Which Minecraft Java version is best for mods?

Minecraft: Java Edition was the original iteration of the beloved sandbox game, and it's gone through several revisions over the 10+ years of its existence. Due to the many updates that have graced Java Edition, a flood of awesome mods have arrived with each content release.

While Minecraft players can certainly find mods for the game in nearly every update and version, some are far better for mod selection than others. But which version of Java is the best for mods? The answer is fairly subjective, as many players have varying opinions on this subject. However, consensus tends to lean towards two versions in particular, and one stands out quite clearly among the rest.

Some players may surely disagree, but Java Edition 1.12.2 comes off as a clear favorite for many.

Why is Minecraft Java 1.12.2 preferred for mods?

Minecraft 1.12.2 is a mainstay within the modding community for many reasons (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft's 1.12 update was released, known as the World of Color update, it remained a fixture in the modding community for over a year until the 1.13 Update Aquatic was released. The massive number of mods released during that timespan were some of the most impactful, with many of them continuing to be updated today.

By the time 1.13 was released, the popular modloader Forge had to take a hiatus to rewrite the program from top to bottom. While Forge was going through this difficult process, the modding community was scrambling to decide which stable version of the game was worth releasing mods for.

In the end, modders decided to focus on 1.12.2, sticking to the version even after subsequent updates to Minecraft were released. With the arrival of updates 1.13, 1.14, and beyond, many well-made mods were rendered obsolete. Unfortunately, the speed at which Mojang released updates and fixes quickly outpaced that of the modders.

As a result, many Minecraft modders still develop content specifically for version 1.12.2 to this day. It's difficult not to see why; it's one of the most stable versions of the game ever released, especially after several updates, adding lots of content and tweaks to the in-game code.

1.12.2 offers a very capable and clean slate to develop mods for, even if it doesn't have all of the bells and whistles that later updates provided. Performance was also something to consider. Whenever Mojang introduces a new content release, the various new factors at play can sometimes cause unintended performance issues for some players and their machines.

In contrast, version 1.12.2 is one of the most capable when it comes to ensuring quality performance on a wide array of devices, which is something modders cherish as it makes their jobs much easier.

With the right mods in place, Minecraft 1.12.2 can still be one of the most transformative experiences that can often go far beyond what Mojang has implemented all the way up to the 1.19 Wild Update.

While other versions such as 1.7 and 1.8.9 are also quite popular, entire modding sects and multiplayer servers have devoted themselves to 1.12.2 as the definitive experience when you want to mod the game or enjoy some mods that have already been created.

