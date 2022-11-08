5 rarest animals in Minecraft 1.19

Aside from magical creatures, Minecraft contains a variety of real-life animals that spawn in various biomes. Though most of them are regarded as mobs by players, many of them can also be found in real life. More than half of these animals are naturally passive, with some neutral toward players.

Animals such as cows, pigs, and chickens are the most common in Minecraft, but some are uncommon. Mojang takes pride in including these real-life biomes and mobs to raise awareness about global environmental changes. Here are some of the game's rarest real-life animals.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. None of them are extremely rare.

Panda, Ocelots and 3 other rare animals in Minecraft

1) Panda

Pandas are extremely cute in Minecraft but are slightly rare to find (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Pandas are among the most elusive animals in the game. In jungle biomes and on grass blocks with more than light level 9, they can spawn in groups of one or two. These adorable, neutral mobs appear more frequently in bamboo jungles and have a 5% chance of spawning as cubs.

Their spawning rates vary because they have different personalities. The majority of players will find a normal one, with brown Pandas being the most rare.

2) Parrot

Parrots are also quite rare in Jungle biomes (Image via Mojang)

Pandas, at least, are large enough to be seen in jungle biomes, but Parrots are equally rare and tiny. Their size and color differences make them even more difficult to identify. In jungle biomes, they only have a 0.2 chance of spawning.

At Y-level 70 or higher, these birds can be found in groups of one or two. This means that they primarily spawn high in trees near leaves and log blocks.

3) Ocelot

Ocelots are hard to find and harder to tame in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ocelots are another jungle animal that is difficult to locate. They spawn on grass blocks as well, but with no light restrictions. In a world, mostly adult variants of Ocelots spawn, with the occasional kitten. They can only be found in the regular jungle biome in Java Edition, whereas they spawn in all jungle biomes in Bedrock Edition. As a result, they are more common in the second edition.

4) Silverfish

Silverfish is also an animal players rarely encounter in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though Silverfish are not the rarest compared to other animals, players hardly deal with them if they know which block to mine and which to avoid. These pesky hostile creatures spawn from a spawner block present in the rare Strongholds.

Apart from that, they can also spawn from an infested stone block. However, players will hardly find these infested blocks in caves since they are rare, making the mob rare as well. Silverfish is one of the few animals in the game that is outright hostile.

5) Polar Bear

Polar Bears are not the rarest mob in Minecraft, but it is hard to find (Image via Mojang)

Polar Bears are a 'ambient' mob that is rare in the world. They typically spawn in cold biomes with high light levels, such as snowy plains, ice spikes, and frozen oceans. Although they are not the most difficult mobs to locate, they may be more difficult to locate than other animals in the game.

They are hostile to players and can be provoked if attacked or approached while carrying a cub. They are useless to the player because they only drop a few XP points and codfish when killed.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes