5 best mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 is filled with loads of mobs in all three dimensions. These A.I. entities spawn in various biomes and roam around a certain way. They behave differently towards other mobs and players, spawning rates, other health, etc. Some are passive toward players, while others are neutral, and some are hostile.

Most of these entities drop an item upon death that may or may not be useful to players. Over the years, the Minecraft community has learned different ways to farm mobs that drop good loot.

Enderman, Blaze, and three other mobs worth farming in Minecraft 1.19

5) Zombified Piglin

Zombified Piglins drop gold nuggets upon death in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Zombified Piglins are some of the most dangerous Nether mobs for new players. Though they are neutral towards players and mind their own business, their entire clan will get hostile when provoked. If gamers are clever enough to tackle them, they can create an efficient Zombified Piglin farm to get loads of gold nuggets.

Gold nuggets might not seem like the most valuable item to get, but they can help players craft golden carrots and even golden apples, some of the best food items in the game.

4) Hoglin

Hoglins are an excellent source of cooked porkchop if spawned in a clever Minecraft 1.19 farm (Image via Mojang)

Hoglins might be annoying hostile mobs to most, but if players are clever enough to have access to the Nether roof, an excellent Hoglin farm can be constructed that yields tons of ready-to-eat cooked porkchop.

Since Hoglins are scared of warped fungus plants and run away from them, a platform can be created on the Nether roof where these plants are placed on the edge. When Hoglins spawn on this platform, they will run and fall into a lava pit that kills them and cooks their meat.

3) Iron Golem

Iron Golems can give unlimited iron ingots in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Iron Golems are neutral or passive mobs that usually spawn in villages. They are an excellent and easy source of iron ingots; hence, they are a viable option for a farm. Since villagers can spawn infinite Iron Golems if danger is near them, this concept can be used to create the farm.

Once the farm is set up, players will have unlimited access to iron, saving them precious time that usually goes into mining.

2) Blaze

Blaze is quite dangerous to deal with in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are fiery hostile mobs that spawn in Nether Fortresses through a spawner block. Once players complete the game's main questline, they will have to fight Blazes to obtain blaze rods. This item is essential to players; hence, a mob farm can be created around the spawner block.

They also drop 10 XP points, the most from any regular hostile mob. The spawner block will make the farm much easier and more efficient as the entities continue to spawn.

1) Enderman

Enderman are some of the best mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Enderman is arguably the best mob to farm in the game because they drop a healthy amount of XP and ender pearls which are both important to players. Enderman farms are created in the End realm on the main End island, where these mysterious creatures spawn the most. There are several ways to create the farm, either by using endermite or water.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Other brilliant mobs are worth farming as well.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes