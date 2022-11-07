Top 5 worst Minecraft structures for loot

Minecraft has a lot of structures that players can explore. From massive Woodland Mansions to small and peaceful villages, each settlement has its pros and cons. One of the main aspects that players focus on is loot. Most of them have chests that hold different kinds of loot.

When a build is generated in a Minecraft chunk, chests are also generated in certain locations. However, when a player opens the chest, a random number generator picks the loot that can be generated in that particular structure. Some of them have excellent loot, while others might not.

There are a few structures that are not the best for looting precious items. Read on to learn more about them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 worst Minecraft structures for looting, ranked

5) Ruined Portal

Ruined Portal is not the worst structure to loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though Ruined Portal might not be the worst place to loot in the game, it is undoubtedly underwhelming most of the time. Most of these structures will generate items like iron nugget, flint, obsidian, fire charge, etc., which are not the most useful to players.

Apart from that, it offers an entire list of golden gear like tools, weapons, and armor parts which are useless due to their durability. The upside of looting Ruined Portals is that there are no hostile mobs to deal with, and players rarely find golden apples or even enchanted golden apples.

4) Ocean Ruins

Ocean Ruins mainly generate coal and wheat along with rare buried treasure maps (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Ocean Ruins are ancient drowned towns that are usually surrounded by Drowned Zombies. It also generates a chest with okay-ish loot. Most of the time, players will find wheat and coal in them, along with occasional buried treasure maps and other items.

Since buried treasure maps are relatively useful, they are not the worst. However, wheat and coal will generate almost 84% of the time in Ocean Ruins.

3) Pillager Outpost

Apart from the new goat horn, there is not much to loot in Pillager Outpost in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Goat Horns are brand-new items in the game that were released a few months ago. These are some of the only items worth looting from a Pillager Outpost's chest. Apart from that, the chest might also generate wheat, bottle o' enchanting, carrot, potato, arrow, etc., which are not worth taking, especially when loads of Pillagers are taken into account.

Players will have to fight their way through them in order to get these items. Of course, rescuing Allays is a separate matter and cannot be considered looting the structure.

2) Igloo

Igloo will mainly have a Zombie Villager and a Golden Apple (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Igloos are uncommon settlements that generate in cold biomes. If the location is adequately investigated, players will find a secret entrance down to its basement where a trapped Zombie Villager and other blocks will be present. This shows that someone was working on curing the poor passive mob.

Though players will always find a golden apple in the chest, other items apart from that will be quite common. Also, since players themselves can craft golden apples, this structure is not the best to loot.

1) Swamp Huts

This structure doesn't even generate a chest and is the worst for looting (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Swamp Huts are arguably the worst structure to loot in the game. Not only will it have a Witch to deal with, but it will not generate any chests to loot. There will be a crafting table, cauldron, some mushrooms, and a black cat inside the hut. Hence, players can ignore this structure since it will not be worth fighting the hostile mob.

