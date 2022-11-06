5 best Minecraft statue build ideas in 2022

Minecraft is a special sandbox game where players get to create almost anything with unlimited blocks and items. Whether it's a small peaceful hut or a mega castle made up of thousands of blocks, the sky is the limit when it comes to building. It is one of the main aspects through which Minecraft has thrived for so many years.

Several mods also support and improve building mechanics and features. Users can either create something from their own pool of imagination or pick up any fascinating and popular build from the web and recreate it in their own way. One of the most popular sub-genres of builds are statues of mobs and other entities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great statues worth building.

Warden, Frog and other three unique statues to build in Minecraft (2022)

1) Warden Statue

Warden statue can be built in Minecraft to pay respects to the strongest and scariest beast (Image via Reddit / u/dancsa222)

Warden is an extremely dangerous and spooky hostile mob that was recently added to The Wild Update. This beast lurks in the Deep Dark biome and will emerge from the ground if players make too much noise. This entity is so scary and powerful that even experienced players think twice before going head-to-head with it.

Hence, a statue of this beast can be erected similar to those present in the Ancient City structure.

2) Frog statue

Frog statue can be created since the mob was introduced just a few months ago (Image via Reddit / u/danissimo63)

Frog is another mob that was released in the Minecraft 1.19 update just a few months ago. It instantly became a fan-favorite due to its goofy appearance and behavior. Many have tried to create a base that looks exactly like the in-game frog, while others have simply created statues of the mob in Swamp and Mangrove Swamp biomes.

3) Ancient Civilization statues

Several smaller statues can be built hinting towards an ancient civilization of Minecraft (Image via Imgur/IanBalisy)

Those who are proper enthusiasts of the game must've heard about ancient civilization speculation and fan theories in the community. Some structures in the game even hint towards a race of people that used to live before the player joined the world.

These players can create several statues of different faceless player characters that hold a variety of ancient items like tridents, end crystals, and even sculk and redstone.

4) Dwarven statue

Dwarven statues will look magnificent near a mountain base (Image via PlanetMinecraft/Nishisumi)

Players who are fans of the famous film franchise 'The Lord of the Rings' will thouroughly enjoy building statues that are related to it. For example, they can erect these magnificent dwarven statues right beside a mountain base or even in a massive cave system.

Since the core aspect of the sandbox title is mining and crafting tools and weapons, it fits perfectly with the dwarves in The Lord of the Rings films. Along with the statues, they can re-create entire mountain and cave systems from the film as well.

5) Red dragon statue

Red dragon was originally planned for Minecraft by Notch (Image via Twitter/@Khal_ester)

Most newer players might not know about Red Dragon, which was teased in the early days when Notch was still in Mojang. This mob was going to be an upcoming addition to the game after Ender Dragon. As time went by, Mojang moved on and never thought of bringing the mob to life.

However, a statue of the forgotten boss mob might look amazing in the Nether realm if made correctly.

