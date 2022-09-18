4 best hobbit hole base designs in Minecraft

The hobbit hole base design is quite famous in Minecraft. Hobbits are a fictional race of people from the Lord Of The Rings series, who live in small but beautifully built houses that look like holes. This is where the concept of such houses came from. Since Minecraft offers players complete freedom and blocks to build anything, they've come up with all kinds of similar base designs.

One of the striking features of hobbit holes is that all the doors and windows must be circular to look authentic. Apart from this, a lot of wood blocks must be used, along with greenery and grass surrounding the place.

There have been loads of iterations of such bases in the game. Hence, these are some of the most basic designs that a lot of people use.

Top 4 hobbit hole base designs in Minecraft, ranked

4) Underwater hobbit hole

Underwater base that looks like a hobbit hole in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Asimetric1)

Although no hobbits in the film franchise or book series have had their houses underwater, this particular underwater base design is quite famous in the community since it awfully looks like a hobbit hole.

With a cozy interior and multiple spherical rooms, this base gets close to being called a hobbit hole, but underwater.

3) Standalone hobbit hole

A hobbit hole that is not connected to any hill or mountain in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/zynics420)

Though most of these base designs start by finding a suitable hill or mountain, they can also be created as a standalone hut. During a few scenes in the film series, some hobbit holes were shown to be single huts that had circular doors and windows but were not connected to any hill.

Hence, players can keep the general design of the base intact while making it without a natural hill or mountain. Additionally, they can even create a custom hill and make the base inside it.

2) Mountain hobbit hole

Players can directly create a hobbit hole inside a massive Minecraft mountain (Image via Reddit/u/PLcoolreddit_nl)

While a traditional hobbit hole is made underneath a small hill, players can also build them inside a mountain. The bases inside these structures will give players a lot of space to create several rooms and even give them direct access to a cave if it is hollow.

Whether it's a flat cliff of a mountain or a gradual slopy mountain, players can build the hole according to the terrain it will have. They can even have different entrances and massive circular windows on the mountain.

1) Hill hobbit hole

Classic hobbit hole inside a hill is still the best in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Igor_Gyepreteper)

The traditional hobbit hole inside a small hill is still the best base design. This captures the actual essence that has been portrayed in the films and books.

Players can decorate the hill and the entrance area of the base with flowers, farms, and more. Additionally, they can also create more rooms by going a few blocks underground.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far