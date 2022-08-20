How to farm tridents in Minecraft in 2022

Trident is a special type of weapon in Minecraft that cannot be crafted by players in any way. Hence, they are also one of the rarest weapons in the game. Although this weapon is not essential for players to complete the game's quest, it is still considered one of the best due to the features it offers.

The only way to obtain these weapons is by killing Drowned Zombies. These are underwater hostile mobs that spawn in rivers, lakes, and oceans where light levels are low. They have a 15% chance of dropping a trident in Bedrock Edition and a 6.25% chance in Java Edition. Hence, to farm tridents, players will have to create a Drowned Zombie mob farm.

Farming tridents through Drowned mobs in Minecraft in 2022

In order to get loads of tridents, players must strategically make a Drowned Zombie farm to increase their chances of getting the rare weapon. Additionally, players must also use a melee weapon with the highest looting enchantment to further increase their chances.

Building the Drowned Zombie farm for tridents

Turtle egg that will lure Drowned Minecraft mobs (Image via YouTube/Chapman Farms)

First, players must find a fairly deep body of water where the light level is low enough for hostile mobs to spawn. Next, they must create a platform of glass blocks where no other mobs can spawn and on which hostile mobs will be attracted towards.

To lure Drowned mobs inside the farm, players must place a turtle egg on one end of the platform. Most hostile mobs in Minecraft have a tendency to get attracted to turtle eggs in order to destroy them. However, right before placing the turtle egg, players must create a water elevator with soul sand so that the hostile mobs launch up before reaching the turtle egg.

Drowned will get stuck in a water elevator and reach the killing room (Image via YouTube/Chapman Farms)

Next, players must extend this water elevator to be high above sea level. After a point, players must start building a killing chamber and mob drop collection area with chests and hoppers.

After extending the water elevator, players must build a horizontal flowing water area so that mobs can slowly flow towards the killing chamber. Players must cover all these areas with glass blocks to ensure that no hostile mob escapes.

Finally, players can place a slab where these hostile mobs will finally reach. This slab will prevent hostile mobs from harming players and allow players to attack through the half-block opening. Right below the slab, a hopper can be placed that connects to a chest storing all the mob loot.

This way, players can keep attracting Drowned mobs and kill them in order to increase their chances of getting a trident. Additionally, players can isolate the farm area by lighting up all the areas around the farm so that the farm area is the only place dark enough to spawn Drowned mobs.

Along with rare weapons, these mobs also drop nautilus shells, copper ingots, fishing rods, etc. This is the only way to farm tridents in Minecraft.

