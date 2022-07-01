What can you do with goat horns in Minecraft 1.19?

Goat horns are brand new items that were recently added with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, even though they had been announced a long time back. In 2020, Mojang announced a new Caves and Cliffs update where these horns were supposed to be released alongside new goat mobs. Unfortunately, these mobs were delayed as the developers needed to work on the update a bit more. Now, players can finally jump into the game and play around with the new item.

Along with this, the Minecraft 1.19 update packs loads of other items as week as new blocks, biomes, mobs, and more. The Warden and the Deep Dark biome finally got released along with Frogs and Mangrove Swamps. Moreover, new enchantments, status effects, Ancient City structure, commands, and much more are also available.

How to obtain and use goat horns in Minecraft 1.19

How to obtain these items

In Pillager Outposts

Pillager Outpost (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once players enter their worlds with the updated game version, they will be able to find goat horns. Since these items are not craftable, players can only obtain them either by looting a Pillager Outpost chest or from a goat.

Getting these items from a Pillager Outpost is much easier. Players can simply fight off Pillagers and go up the Outpost structure and loot the chest. Since the chest will have a 100% chance of generating a goat horn, raiding this structure for this item is the best way to go.

From goats

Goats drop goat horn after ramming a strong block (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players can get this item from the goats themselves. Goats are neutral mobs that spawn in Grove and Snowy Slope biomes. They have a random tendency to ram players or other mobs with their horns. And if players want to get horns from them, a strategic plan is required.

The aim should be to make the goat ram a solid block like a stone, ore, log, or packed ice block. Players must observe their behavior and be ready with the block to place them. As soon as a goat lowers its head and prepares to ram, a block must be placed in its direction so that they ram the block instead. Once this is done and the goat hits the block, the goat horn will drop as an item.

How to use goat horns

Players can simply right-click to blow the horn (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

As the name suggests, a goat horn's primary purpose is to create a particular type of sound. When players have these items, they can right-click to blow the horn. Once they blow a horn, a cooldown of 6 seconds will be applied to it. This will also affect all the other goat horns in a player's inventory, even if they are not blown.

Users will also notice that the item will have a particular name. This is because there are eight different types of goat horns, and all of them create different kinds of sounds. Four of these variants are exclusive to screaming goats, and the other four can be obtained from normal goats or from Pillager Outpost chests.

