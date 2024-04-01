How to get Minecraft April Fools 2024 in Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition recently received its first April Fools 2024 update. Every year, Mojang Studios creates a special update on April 1. Apart from that, they add several smaller features to their website and launcher. In 2024, Bedrock Edition received the hilarious update through an official add-on.

Here is everything to know about the April Fools poisonous potato add-on on Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition April Fools 2024 add-on: features, crafting recipes, download method, and more

How to get and create a world with Minecraft Bedrock Edition poisonous potato add-on

Poisonous Potato add-on can be easily found on the Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you need to head to the Bedrock Edition and click on the Marketplace tab. The marketplace will be filled with all kinds of add-ons, worlds, and skin packs. Since the poisonous potato add-on is brand new and related to April Fools, it will be featured on top. It is completely free of charge and can be downloaded and installed instantly.

While creating a new world, select the poisonous potato add-on (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you get the poisonous potato add-on, you must create a new world, head to the resource pack tab, and activate the newly owned April Fools add-on. This will ensure that all the features of the add-on are activated in the world.

Features that Minecraft Bedrock Edition poisonous potato add-on comes with

Once you create a new world with the poisonous potato add-on, you can explore all the features added to it. In 2024, Mojang Studios picked the poisonous potato as their April Fool's joke.

You will spawn in the new world with a book explaining the basics of the add-on and how to craft certain items using nothing but poisonous potatoes. It also states how great poisonous potatoes are and encourages you to craft various useful items from them.

You can create all kinds of new blocks and items using poisonous potatoes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Here is a list of all the blocks and items that can be made with poisonous potato through this add-on:

poisonous potato table

poisonous potato lamp

poisonous potato carpet

poisonous potato block

poisonous potato balloon

poisonous potato chair

poisonous potato couch

explosive poisonous potato

explosive poisonous potato nubs

poisonous potato picture

poisonous potato minecart

poisonous potato nubs

poisonous potato wooden sword

poisonous potato stone sword

poisonous potato iron sword

poisonous potato diamond sword

poisonous potato netherite sword

poisonous potato chestplate

poisonous potato leggings

poisonous potato helmet

poisonous potato boots

baked poisonous potato

poisonous potato stew

Showcasing every new block and item added with poisonous potato add-on (Image via Mojang Studios)

Some of the crafting recipes for regular items will be the same, except the ingredients will be replaced with poisonous potatoes. On the other hand, recipes for new blocks and items can be easily found in the crafting book.

Even after the April Fools, you can keep the add-on and play with it anytime you want.