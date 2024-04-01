How to get Minecraft April Fools 2024 in Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition recently received its first April Fools 2024 update. Every year, Mojang Studios creates a special update on April 1. Apart from that, they add several smaller features to their website and launcher. In 2024, Bedrock Edition received the hilarious update through an official add-on.
Here is everything to know about the April Fools poisonous potato add-on on Minecraft Bedrock Edition.
Minecraft Bedrock Edition April Fools 2024 add-on: features, crafting recipes, download method, and more
How to get and create a world with Minecraft Bedrock Edition poisonous potato add-on
First, you need to head to the Bedrock Edition and click on the Marketplace tab. The marketplace will be filled with all kinds of add-ons, worlds, and skin packs. Since the poisonous potato add-on is brand new and related to April Fools, it will be featured on top. It is completely free of charge and can be downloaded and installed instantly.
Once you get the poisonous potato add-on, you must create a new world, head to the resource pack tab, and activate the newly owned April Fools add-on. This will ensure that all the features of the add-on are activated in the world.
Features that Minecraft Bedrock Edition poisonous potato add-on comes with
Once you create a new world with the poisonous potato add-on, you can explore all the features added to it. In 2024, Mojang Studios picked the poisonous potato as their April Fool's joke.
You will spawn in the new world with a book explaining the basics of the add-on and how to craft certain items using nothing but poisonous potatoes. It also states how great poisonous potatoes are and encourages you to craft various useful items from them.
Here is a list of all the blocks and items that can be made with poisonous potato through this add-on:
- poisonous potato table
- poisonous potato lamp
- poisonous potato carpet
- poisonous potato block
- poisonous potato balloon
- poisonous potato chair
- poisonous potato couch
- explosive poisonous potato
- explosive poisonous potato nubs
- poisonous potato picture
- poisonous potato minecart
- poisonous potato nubs
- poisonous potato wooden sword
- poisonous potato stone sword
- poisonous potato iron sword
- poisonous potato diamond sword
- poisonous potato netherite sword
- poisonous potato chestplate
- poisonous potato leggings
- poisonous potato helmet
- poisonous potato boots
- baked poisonous potato
- poisonous potato stew
Some of the crafting recipes for regular items will be the same, except the ingredients will be replaced with poisonous potatoes. On the other hand, recipes for new blocks and items can be easily found in the crafting book.
Even after the April Fools, you can keep the add-on and play with it anytime you want.