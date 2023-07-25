List of goat horn sounds in Minecraft and how to get them

Goat horns are items that were added back in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. They were part of the new goat mob, added in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs release, part one. This was quite a fascinating item since it can be used to play various sounds. Users can blow into them to play a certain type of sound or tune that will last for a few seconds and be heard for up to 256 blocks.

At the launch of the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang added eight different types of goat horns with different sounds and tunes. They all have designated names and can be found in various ways.

Every goat horn variant and how to find them in Minecraft

Ponder, Sing, Seek, and Feel goat horns

Ponder, Sing, Seek, and Feel goat horns can be obtained from regular Goats or Pillager Outposts in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ponder, Sing, Seek, and Feel are essentially common goat horns that can be obtained by making a regular goat ram into any hard block like stone, coal ore, copper ore, iron ore, emerald ore, a log, or packed ice. However, these blocks must be naturally generated for the process to work.

This can be done by finding goats in mountains, placing oneself right in front of a naturally generated hard block, allowing the mob to run towards oneself, and dodging just before they are about to hit. This will cause the goat to ram the block instead and drop its horn.

Alternatively, these four goat horns can also have a 50 percent chance of generating inside the chest found in a Pillager Outpost.

Admire, Call, Yearn, and Dream goat horns

Goats that scream instead of making regular sounds will drop these rare goat horn variants in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Admire, Call, Yearn, and Dream goat horns are extremely rare and can only be obtained if a screaming goat rams into one of the hard blocks like stone, coal ore, copper ore, iron ore, emerald ore, a log, or packed ice.

Screaming goats are quite rare to find in the world. They only have a two percent chance of spawning naturally or through breeding. If players want these special kinds of goat horns, the only way to obtain them is by either finding one naturally or creating a breeding pen and breeding loads of goats until a screaming one is born.

Finally, players can break their horns by using the same method mentioned above. Also, if a goat drops a certain variant of horn, their second horn will also yield the same variant. Hence, players can essentially obtain two of the same goat horn variants from a single mob.