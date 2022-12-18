What happened to Copper Horn in Minecraft?

Over time, Minecraft developer Mojang has announced several items that were never released through official updates. One of these is Copper Horn, which was planned to be released with the 1.19 'The Wild Update' in June 2022.

Surprisingly, Mojang didn't openly address the item or its removal, even though the developers talked about all the other features that were being taken out of the update. The news and reason for Copper Horn's removal came after Minecraft 1.19 was officially released.

Copper Horn in Minecraft: What happened to the item and more

What was Copper Horn?

The crafting recipe for Copper Horns in Minecraft involves four Copper Ingots and one Goat Horn (Image via Mojang)

Since not all Minecraft players follow each and every feature that's being added or removed, many of them might not even know what Copper Horn is. Long before the 1.19 update, Mojang introduced Goats as a mob back in 2020 for Caves and Cliffs. These new mobs dropped their horns when they rammed any solid block.

Goat Horns could be used to produce a specific sound. Hence, Copper Horns were supposed to be modified versions of these items that played a certain tune when players blew into them. Different Goat Horns produced different sounds. The same applied to Copper Horns. These items were crafted by combining four Copper Ingots with one Goat Horn.

Why were copper horns removed from the 1.19 update?

Copper Horn was removed from Minecraft because the developers were not satisfied with the item (Image via Mojang)

Though Mojang didn't openly announce the removal of Copper Horn from the latest update, fans soon found out the reason behind that decision. The developers who'd worked on the update and the item were essentially unhappy with the way it turned out in the game. Since it didn't live up to their expectations and design goals, it was removed from the update.

Apart from this, there is no other particular reason why Copper Horn was removed. Many players were slightly confused by its removal as the item didn't have any glitches or technical issues when it was available in beta preview versions.

Will fans ever see Copper Horn in future updates?

Since Goat Horn is still present in Minecraft, Copper Horns could be released in future updates (Image via Mojang)

Even though Copper Horn has been completely removed from the game, there is a strong possibility that it could be added in future updates. Since the title still has Goat Horns that produce weird sounds, the unreleased item can come to Minecraft to convert these horns into something more musical.

If one observes the pattern associated with other unreleased features for the game, they will notice that many of them get released two or three years after they are announced. Moreover, Copper Horn was already quite polished and worked fine in beta previews of the Bedrock Edition. Therefore, Mojang has enough data to release the item in a future update.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes