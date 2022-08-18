How to stop goats from jumping in Minecraft

Goats were added to Minecraft in the 1.17 update. They debuted alongside glowsquids and axolotls, but goats quickly became a fan favorite mob. Their behavior made them interesting when compared to other mobs. Their drops were unique as well. Goats can't be tamed, but have become pretty popular pets in the world of Minecraft.

Goats aren't found frequently since they don't spawn in many biomes, which is why many players might not know what to do if they come across a goat. They have the ability to jump very high, which can cause issues.

However, there are ways to prevent goats from jumping. Here's how to do that and more about goats in Minecraft 1.19 version.

Minecraft 1.19: What to do to make a goat stay on the ground?

When players want to keep a goat as a pet, they will probably do what they do with other non-tameable pets: put them in a fenced area or on a lead. The latter works fine and will prevent them from escaping.

However, goats can jump up to 10 blocks in the air and five blocks forward. So, building a fence around them will do absolutely nothing to stop them from jumping out and walking away.

Ultimately, there's one simple way to prevent this from happening: put honey blocks down. Honey blocks prevent goats from jumping, and therefore the surrounding fence is now a lot more useful.

Honey blocks are crafted with four bottles of honey, obtained by using a glass bottle on a bee hive.



To ensure that the goat doesn't jump out, all blocks inside the pen, including the ones on which the fence posts sit, should be honey. It would be frustrating if the goats were able to stand on one of the fence blocks and jump due to there being dirt just underfoot.

Honey blocks are the only way to prevent goats from jumping at all, but there are ways to prevent them from escaping. As mentioned, a lead will do wonders.

However, there are other ways. Goats can't jump through blocks, so surrounding them with blocks would keep them enclosed. This could be done with glass blocks or iron bars and would look similar to an enclosure at the zoo.

It's best to make this as wide as possible and as tall as possible, especially since goats can jump 10 blocks high.

According to the Minecraft Wiki, goats spawn only in certain mountainous biomes. This is how they spawn:

"Groups of two to three goats spawn above opaque blocks on mountain biomes, such as snowy slopes, jagged peaks, and frozen peaks at the surface at a light level of 7 or higher. Goats spawn individually and more uncommonly after the world generation. 5% of all goats spawn as babies."

That often is far away from spawn for Minecraft players, so it's best to carry a lead if there's a chance that a goat might be found along the way, otherwise, it will be nearly impossible to transport them.

