Will copper horns be released in future Minecraft updates?

Copper horns are one of several features that were removed from the latest Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Though they were not officially announced in any of the live events held by Mojang, they were a welcome addition when they showed up on the beta preview versions when the update was under development.

Goat horn, the copper horn's basic version, was thankfully released with the update after being announced two years ago. Unfortunately, the copper horns didn't see the light of day with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. There was very little information shared by Mojang as to why the new type of item was removed abruptly from the list of features.

Copper horns and their future in Minecraft updates

How did the copper horns work in the beta version

Crafting recipe for copper horns (Image via Minecraft 1.19 beta preview)

During the development of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, Mojang confirmed that goat horns were finally being released after it was delayed in 2021. Additionally, the game developers surprised millions of players with copper horns that could be crafted from normal goat horns.

This item was first released in Bedrock Edition beta 1.18.30.26 under vanilla experiment toggle in the settings. Enthusiasts in the community excitedly talked about and messed around with the new item with utter delight. The copper horns were crafted from one goat horn and three copper ingots surrounding the goat horn from three sides in crafting slots.

Players could play the same music piece in different pitch by changing positions (Image via u/ChesIsFine Reddit)

As players know, goat horns can be blown to create a special sound. The goat horn sound was essentially enhanced with more instruments and duration when it gets crafted into a copper horn. Hence, when a copper horn is blown, a small musical piece plays in the game. Players can also change the pitch of the music piece by looking up or crouching while blowing the horn.

Reasons for removal and the future of copper horns

Soon after it was showcased, the item was removed from the game in the Bedrock Edition 1.19.0.24 beta preview version. There was no description or official statement as to why the item was removed. However, it was soon clarified that the developers were not satisfied with the design and the way the item worked. The developers were overall disappointed by the item; hence, it was removed from Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Leiger ⛏ @LeigerGaming Minecraft removed Copper Goat Horn they were testing, didn't feel it met their standards. There's a few complaints.



This is NORMAL dev process, but due to how open Minecraft's development is, you get to see it first hand.



After June 7, when the update was officially released, many players were curious whether copper horns would be released in future updates or not. Unfortunately, there has been no official news regarding the item's development and its release.

However, Mojang always keeps these features with them for future updates. Since it was released in at least two of the beta preview versions, it is safe to say that the item will be released in future updates, though no one knows how long it will take.

