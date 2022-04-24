How to get and use Goat horns in Minecraft 1.19?

Goat horns are a new item that will soon be added to the new Minecraft 1.19 update. Even though the mobs were added way back in the Caves and Cliffs update part 1, this feature was not added with them. Goat Horns are currently out in a beta preview in Bedrock Edition, and will be added to the game soon.

Goats are neutral mobs that are found in mountainous biomes. They usually spawn in groups and roam around the slopes or the peak of the mountains. Occasionally, they can hit players or other mobs that have been idle for a while by running towards them and hitting them with their horns. However, with the next Minecraft 1.19 update, players will be able to get these horns and use them with a trick.

Steps to get Goat horns and use them in Minecraft 1.19

1) Find Goats

Goats on a mountain (Image via Mojang)

To get goat horns in Minecraft 1.19, players will first need to find goats. These mobs usually spawn in several types of mountain biomes like snowy slopes, jagged peaks, and frozen peaks. Players must remember to wear leather boots so that they don't sink in powder snow while climbing snowy mountains.

2) Wait for the mob to attack

The mob ready to attack the player (Image via Mojang)

Once players find goats, they will have to wait for them to get hostile and hit a mob or a player with their horns. If there are several goats on flat land, the chances of them hitting an entity increases. Players will be able to notice them preparing for the attack when they lower their head.

3) Quickly place a block in their way

The mob missing a horn after hitting a stone block (Image via Mojang)

Once the mob is prepared to attack, players need to be ready with a block to place it in their way. Stones, packed ice, iron ore, copper ore, emerald ore, or any kind of wood log block will ensure that the mob drops at least one horn.

Players will have to be quick enough to place the block right before the mob rams. Eventually, players will find that the mob has dropped one or both of their horns.

Obtain the item from Pillager Outpost

The item in Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang)

Alternatively, players can also get goat horns from the Pillager Outpost. As of now, Mojang has confirmed that the item will have a 100% chance of spawning in the chest loot of this structure. However, this might change with the final Minecraft 1.19 update.

How to use the item

Blowing the goat horn while looking up (Image via Mojang)

Once players have the goat horn, it can be used in two ways

Play the sound from the item

Craft a copper horn

Even though copper horns were recently removed from the Bedrock preview, they will most likely be added to Minecraft 1.19.

There are three ways to play a sound from the horns. Players can play it normally while looking horizontally, by crouching, or by looking up in the sky. All three stances will let out different kinds of sounds. These items will be great on multiplayer servers, where people can have a specific type of horn to denote.

