How to find all the new mobs in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update features four brand new mobs: Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. They are some of the best new additions to the game with The Wild Update. They will spawn in different biomes and structures around the world. Other than these mobs, the Minecraft 1.19 update also brings new Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes.

With this update, Mojang wanted to rejuvenate the wild and adventurous side of the game; hence they added these kinds of biomes and mobs. If players want to witness all these new mobs, they will have to explore all the new chunks that are generated in the world.

Finding all new mobs in Minecraft 1.19, including the Warden

1) Warden

When players are in the Deep Dark Biome, which generates anywhere below Y level 0, they must be extremely cautious not to make any sound. The Warden should essentially be avoided rather than confronted, simply because of its sheer strength. However, if players make too much noise near the new sculk sensor and sculk shrieker blocks, they will activate and call out the beast, and it will soon appear.

The Warden was introduced back in 2020 when Mojang was planning to release the Caves and Cliffs update. Unfortunately, they pushed back the Deep Dark biome and the mob since they wanted to expand and do more with these features. The features were finally released with the Minecraft 1.19 update on June 7, as millions of fans jumped into the newly updated game to witness the horrifying beast.

2) Frog

Frogs are derpy, adorable mobs that spawn in the new Mangrove Swamp and regular Swamp biomes. If players have loaded new chunks in the world, these mobs will be fairly easy to find.

There are three types of frogs, and they come in different colors: white, orange, and green. White and orange frogs spawn in Mangrove Swamps and regular Swamps, respectively. Green frogs do not spawn naturally around the world; hence, players will have to take tadpoles to a cold biome and grow them there to obtain the green variant of the frog mob.

3) Tadpole

Tadpoles are baby versions of frogs but are considered to be a completely different mob type. They do not spawn naturally in the world; therefore, the only way to produce them is by breeding frogs. Frogs eat slimeballs to enter 'love mode' and breed. Players can just get hold of any two frogs and breed them. Once they mate, one of them will find a water block and lay frogspawn eggs. The eggs will hatch to spawn tadpoles.

These tadpoles grow into frogs in about 20 minutes. Players can also keep these baby mobs in a bucket of water.

4) Allay

Allays are cute and friendly pixie-like mobs that can only be found in Illager structures like Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions. They are essentially prisoners in these structures, and players will have to rescue them from the evil Illagers. This is the only way to find these mobs in Minecraft 1.19.

In the upcoming Minecraft 1.19.1 incremental update, these mobs will also be able to duplicate when they are given an amethyst shard while dancing to jukeboxes.

