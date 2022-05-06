Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: Beta versions released so far

Minecraft's upcoming 1.19 update, also known as The Wild Update, has players excited for a huge amount of content aimed to be released this year, and they can even preview this content early through various methods.

Minecraft: Java Edition players can download preview snapshots. Additionally, Bedrock Edition players can also opt for betas by accessing Xbox Insider's hub and selecting the option for accessing betas in the Insider Content menu.

By doing so, players will immediately be able to enjoy the upcoming beta content on Windows 10 Edition as well as console and mobile platforms, as they run Bedrock Edition too.

A look at every Bedrock Edition beta for Minecraft The Wild Update so far, in order of oldest to latest

1) Beta 1.19.0.20

1.19.0.20 was the first Wild Update beta for Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

In the initial beta preview for The Wild Update for Minecraft Bedrock players, version 1.19.0.20 introduced players to the mangrove swamp variants, mud blocks, and mangrove wood. It also fixed a litany of bugs present in previous stable versions of the game's build.

A new accessibility option was also added, called Darkness Effect Strength. This option is intended to increase or decrease the strength of the new Darkness status effect that gets activated when players walk close to and disturb sculk shrieker blocks.

Mob changes were made to the allay, the Warden, and frog behaviors. Players could even enjoy new main menu splashes including "Who let the frogs out?" "Hat Fridays!" and "Croak Team!"

2) Beta 1.19.0.24

The crafting recipe for the recovery compass illustrated in item frames (Image via Mojang)

The second Wild Update beta build for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, version 1.19.0.24 added the new item known as echo shards, found in ancient cities. To pair with these, the beta also implemented the recovery compass, the Swift Sneak enchantment, and removed copper horns, along with multiple bug fixes that were present in the game.

Further implementations were made to multiple mobs, including the Warden and the allay. Even the classic mob, Wandering Trader, saw a change, which saw the addition of a mangrove propagule to its trade table.

3) Beta 1.19.0.26

The Warden using its newfound sonic attack in beta 1.19.0.26 (Image via Mojang)

The third beta for The Wild Update on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, beta 1.19.0.26, made huge changes to aspects of the deep dark biome while making other tweaks along the way. Ancient cities were revamped significantly, improving the existing structures within and updating the loot tables to reflect the new item additions such as echo shards.

The Warden in particular was buffed, having been given a sonic-based ranged attack, making it even more dangerous than before. New music by artist Lena Raine was also added, coming in the form of four tracks named "Ancestry," "Aerie," "Firebugs," and "Labyrinthine."

4) Beta 1.19.0.28

The new music disc "5" as well as its shards framed in the 1.19.0.28 update (Image via Mojang)

The most-recent beta for Minecraft Bedrock Edition pertaining to Minecraft's update 1.19, beta 1.19.0.28 introduced the game's newest music disc. It comes in different shards that are rare loot drops in ancient cities and must be reassembled before the disc can be used.

Spectator Mode was added as a feature for Minecraft players who activate the experimental gameplay toggle, and significant changes were made to the Warden. Its sonic attack can bypass shields and a player's armor, a cooldown reduced by three seconds, and even added a new player death message "Player was obliterated by a sonically-charged shriek."

Further implementations include the Warden dropping a sculk catalyst upon its death, shulkers being immune to fire damage, and carpets being capable of dampening the vibrations detected within the deep dark biome.

