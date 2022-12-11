How to find Copper in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19, Copper can be found in several forms and crafted into different blocks and items. The metal is quite new to the game. It was added with the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update in June 2021. Initially, the resource didn't have much going for it; however, that changed as it gradually gained several new features that made the metal worth gathering.

When it comes to finding Copper in the Overworld, you can do so in a couple of ways. Though it was slightly rare when it was first released, it has become quite common since, provided you are looking for it in the right place.

Different ways of finding Copper in Minecraft 1.19

Finding and mining Copper ores

Copper ores generate the most between Y level 47 and 48 and are usually found beside granite blocks in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Like most other earth minerals, Copper generates in the form of ore blocks, which present themselves most often at Y level 47 and 48. That said, these ore blocks can spawn anywhere between Y level -16 and 112. You can commonly find them in groups of two to 16 in the Dripstone Caves biome.

Copper ores can be mined by simply using a pickaxe on them. The mined blocks drop Raw Copper, which can be smelted using a furnace to yield Copper Ingots. The metal is only useful in this form.

Copper ore veins can easily yield several stacks of Raw Copper in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

If you are lucky, you can also find Copper Ore Veins that generate anywhere below Y level 0. These usually spawn with massive amounts of granite blocks.

Killing Drowned Zombies

Drowned Zombies have a small chance of dropping Copper ingot upon death in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the rarest methods to obtain Copper in the game. Drowned are variants of Zombies that dwell deep underwater. Though they were in the game long before Copper was introduced, Mojang cleverly added a feature where these mobs drop Copper Ingots. Hence, these entities offer a way to collect the metal.

When killed by a player or a tamed wolf, these hostile mobs have an 11% chance of dropping a Copper Ingot. However, the chance increases by 2% with each level of looting enchantment.

Blocks of Raw Copper near Beach biome

Beach biomes can also generate blocks of Raw Copper below Y level 0 in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Apart from the mentioned methods, players can also find the metal by randomly mining below Y level 0 in Beach biomes. Blocks of Raw Copper frequently generate under these regions, making this approach viable as well.

A single Raw Copper block will yield nine pieces of this block's type if it's placed in the crafting slot. Raw Copper blocks are also found in Copper Ore Veins, along with regular Ore blocks.

