Minecraft Redditor finds and captures Drowned with rare enchanted trident

The trident is one of the more difficult weapons to acquire in Minecraft.

Crossbows and bows can be crafted and dropped by Pillagers and skeletons, respectively. Swords and axes can be crafted and dropped by Vindicators. Tridents, on the other hand, can only be dropped by Drowneds.

There are several exclusive enchantments for the trident. On rare occasions, this weapon can be dropped with those enchantments on it already. However, this is only possible in Java Edition.

A Minecraft Redditor (u/Mevero_) recently found a Drowned with a pretty rare and valuable enchanted trident. However, they decided to trap it instead of killing it.

The player could've obtained the trident by killing the mob, but that's not a likely outcome, so they chose to trap it instead.

Redditors react as Minecraft player traps Drowned with incredible enchantment already on its trident

The Minecraft Wiki doesn't have statistics on how likely it is for a Java Edition Drowned to have an enchanted trident. However, make no mistake; it's a very rare occurrence.

There are four exclusive enchantments for tridents in the game:

Riptide

Loyalty

Channeling

Impaling

Each enchantment does different things, but Loyalty is arguably the best one. That's the enchantment that the Drowned had in the Reddit post shared by u/Mevero_.

Loyalty is an enchantment that allows a thrown trident to return to the player's hand. It can't return from an infinite distance, but it can come back from pretty far away.

The level of enchantment, which goes up to level three for Loyalty, determines how fast the trident returns to the player.

Drowneds throw their tridents at players when they get close enough. As a result, Loyalty is the best enchantment that the mob could have on their trident.

The Minecraft Redditor (u/Mevero_) and their friend decided to trap the Drowned they found in a glass block enclosure. The mob did not take kindly to this and aggressively tried to attack the players.

The Drowned occasionally threw the trident, though it didn't go very far since the mob was in a very small space. However, the weapon did return to the Drowned's hand, so it could theoretically keep throwing it.

The Minecraft community is enjoying the post thus far. A Drowned with a Loyalty-enchanted trident is a rare occurrence, one many players have never seen before.

The original poster revealed how they were able to find the Drowned.

One commenter joked that the Drowned looked like a porcupine, given how frequently it was throwing tridents.

Another user noted that the Drowned was getting angrier with every passing moment.

Another commenter made a similar joke.

Dasani was an unfortunate name for one commenter.

One user hoped nothing unfortunate would happen to this particular Drowned.

Several commenters had really clever jokes on hand.

The Minecraft community has given this post quite a bit of positive attention. The post already has over 8K upvotes in just 19 hours.

