How to breed goats in Minecraft 1.19

Goats are neutral mobs in Minecraft 1.19 that are fascinating creatures to observe and interact with. They were added to the game in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update after being announced at a live event hosted by Mojang in 2020. Even though they are neutral and could potentially ram their horns at players, they can be bred easily.

Goats are mobs that mostly spawn in mountainous biomes like Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, and Snowy Slope. They usually spawn in groups of two to three and will have a 5% chance of spawning as babies and a 2% chance of spawning as a screaming goat. The breeding process for these mobs is identical to that of other farm animals in Minecraft.

Steps to breed goats in Minecraft 1.19

1) Finding the mob

Goats are slightly hard to find as they spawn in uncommon mountain biomes (Image via Mojang)

Players must first find these mobs in order to breed them. As mentioned above, these mobs only spawn in Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, and Snowy Slope biomes. Since they are quite rare in a Minecraft world, players will need to travel far and wide to find these cold mountain biomes.

Players must be careful when climbing these biomes since some of them can have powder snow, which will cause the player to sink and freeze to death. Climbers must always have leather boots and water buckets as safety precautions when searching for goats.

2) Breeding goats with wheat

Heart particles over the mob after feeding them wheat (Image via Mojang)

Once players find two goats, they can use wheat to lure them and feed them. This is identical to breeding cows and sheep and should be a familiar task for most players. When both the mobs eat one wheat item, heart particles will appear on them, indicating that they are in 'love mode.'

The mobs will mate for a few seconds, and a baby goat with no horns will soon spawn. The game will also give players anywhere between one to seven XP orbs for completing the breeding process. After a few minutes, both the parent mobs will be able to breed again.

3) Growing baby goats and the chances of spawning a screaming baby goat

Baby goats will not have any horns and can be grown quickly by being fed wheat (Image via Mojang)

After the baby goat spawns, it can take up to 20 minutes (one in-game day) to grow into an adult. Luckily, this process can be accelerated by 10% each time the player feeds the baby goat wheat.

If Minecraft players breed two normal goats, they will have a 2% chance of spawning a screaming baby goat. However, if one of the parent mobs is a screaming goat, the chance of spawning a screaming baby goat increases to 50%. Finally, if both the parent mobs are screaming goats, the baby will also be a screaming goat.

