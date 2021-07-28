How to get screaming goats in Minecraft

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs was a huge update that was announced by Mojang on October 3, 2020. It was divided into two parts, and so far, only the first part of the update has been released.

Three new mobs have been added to the game in the update, one of which is goats. Goats are neutral mobs that may ram the player if they stop moving for more than 30 seconds. Players can find goats jumping around in the mountain biomes in version 1.17 of the game.

Screaming goats in Minecraft

What are screaming goats?

There is no difference in the appearance between regular goats and screaming goats (Image via Minecraft)

There is a unique variant of goats that makes screaming noises instead of the regular goat sounds. The screaming goats are very rare and there's only a 2% chance of a goat naturally spawning that screams.

Compared to the regular version, the noises that a screaming goat makes are the only difference between them. Aside from these two variants, players will also be able to see baby goats, but they are also very rare.

How can players get screaming goats in the game?

Like many other animals, goats can also be bred by players in the game. The probability of getting a screaming goat by breeding is the same as one spawning naturally. But while the odds of getting a screaming goat are not that great, breeding goats is very easy in Minecraft. The only item players need to breed goats is wheat.

Wheat can be grown easily on farmland blocks, and players can get wheat seeds by punching grass. To breed two goats, players need to right-click on both of them while wheat is selected. This will allow them to enter "love mode" and then they can start breeding.

If the player is still unable to get the screaming variant of goats, they can use commands. Before using commands, however, players need to make sure that cheats are enabled for them to work.

The command for summoning a screaming goat is "/summon minecraft:goat ~ ~ ~ {IsScreamingGoat:true}". Players can also convert a regular goat into its screaming variant by using the following command: "/execute as @e[type=minecraft:goat] run data merge entity @s {IsScreamingGoat:1b}".

