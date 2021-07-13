Screaming goats in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Goats are one of the new mobs that was added to Minecraft during the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. Along with two other mobs, the axolotl and the glow squid, goats can be found in specific areas of the Minecraft world as a new addition to the game.

Goats are a neutral mob in Minecraft. This means they will only attack the player if they feel as if they need to. Sometimes when attacked goats will flee from danger like other mobs, other times they will attack back.

Goats will even attack the player if the player is standing still in their line of sight. The goat will ram into the player, head first, causing the player to take a bit of damage. The behavior of the goat really just depends on if the goat likes the player or not!

Goats can be found naturally in higher world elevations, and mostly in the mountains and cliffs biome. Players should be careful when going on top of mountains to find goats.

As mentioned above, these mobs will ram into the player if they idle in their line of sight for too long. Ramming a player can cause the player to be knocked off the mountain, taking fall damage and potentially getting killed, losing all their weapons.

There are two different types of goats that can spawn in Minecraft. A regular goat, and there is a "screaming goat." It is very rare for this mob to spawn, but not impossible.

In this article, players will learn everything needed to know about screaming goats in Minecraft!

Screaming Goats in Minecraft

What are they?

Screaming goats are just like regular goats in Minecraft. These goats look the same, they are identical to the regular goats. The only difference is that these goats will make loud screaming sounds.

Screaming goats ram into players way more, meaning they are a bit more hostile than the others.

Where do they spawn?

Screaming goats spawn just like regular goats. Goats spawn in groups of 2-3 in the mountains. Screaming goats can spawn in these herds, however there is only a 2% chance of them spawning.

These goats are extremely rare, but it is possible to spot them around the world with other goats. The only way that players will be able to distinguish them is by their hostility and noises.

If there is no screaming sound coming from the goat, it is not a screaming goat.

