How to tame an Ocelot in Minecraft 1.18?

Ocelots are rare passive mobs found in Minecraft 1.18. The vast sandbox game has all kinds of creatures in it to enhance the overall experience of the game. From naturally found animals to mysterious magical creatures, almost every type of living entity can be found in the game. This also includes rare and wild cats like Ocelots.

These mobs usually spawn in jungles, bamboo jungles, sparse jungles, and meadow biomes in the game. They can spawn on any grass block that is above sea level, usually as adults but can rarely spawn with a few kittens as well.

Even if these creatures are completely passive, they simply cannot spawn if the world is set to peaceful mode. Players who want to tame and keep the mob must gain their trust first.

How to easily tame Ocelots in Minecraft version 1.18?

Items required to gain the trust of the mob

Before attempting to tame the mob, players must have two items with them: raw cod or salmon and a lead. Players must understand that these are wild cats and cannot be completely tamed like normal pets.

Wolves and cats can be fully tamed and can even follow the trusted player; however, players can only gain the trust of Ocelots so that they don't run away. Hence, players will need a food item to lure them in and then use a lead to take them places.

How to find and gain the trust of the mob

Lure them by holding raw fish and sneaking slowly (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Since these mobs are rare, players will have to patiently look for them in different jungle biomes and meadows. After a few tries, they will be able to find a pack of these mobs roaming around the biome.

Players must remember that these mobs are shy and will run away if they approach them suddenly. Ocelots are extremely quick runners, and players won't be able to catch them if they start running. Therefore, players must first hold a raw cod or salmon and slowly approach the wild cat in sneak mode. Once they are close enough, the mob will detect the player and the fish. Players can then slowly proceed to feed the mob till hearts fly over them.

Once the heart particles are visible, the mob will trust the player (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once the mob has hearts hovering over them, players have successfully gained their trust. Now, the mob will not shy away and run from the trusted player. That said, even if an Ocelot trusts the player, they will not follow them, so a lead is the only way to move these mobs from one place to another.

Gaining trust in the game is slightly different from taming, and this is why players must know that these mobs can only gain trust.

