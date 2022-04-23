5 facts that players might not know about leads in Minecraft

Leads are a highly useful item in Minecraft. It is essentially a rope that can be used to control the movement of several mobs or even tie them to a fence or wall. This item is used by nearly all kinds of players, be it novices or experienced.

As players progress further, they might have pets or farm animals that they want to control or move, and this is where this item comes in handy.

Crafting this item can be a little tricky, as it requires a slimeball that comes from slime mobs. They are uncommon in the world and only spawn in a slime chunk. However, there are other ways to find the item.

For years, players have been using the item and know almost everything about it, but there might be some facts that are unknown, especially to beginners.

Top 5 facts about leads that Minecraft players might be unaware of

5) Trader Llama or Wandering Trader drops the item

Trader llama are connected to wandering trader (Image via Minecraft)

If beginners are having trouble finding slimes, they can get the item from wandering traders and their llamas. These mobs frequently spawn near players and trade several items for emeralds.

One will notice that the llamas are leashed by the trader. This means that whenever players kill either of them, they will drop the item.

4) Mob dangles in the air if tied seven blocks high

Cow dangling from a lead fastened on a fence (Image via Minecraft)

Mostly, players use the item to pull mobs in the direction they're walking. However, if they move vertically, the mob will start moving up as well. After a while, the mob keeps dangling in the air.

The leash can stretch and contract because a slimeball is used in it. If players fasten a mob high up on a fence, it will keep dangling in the air.

3) Angry wolves cannot be leashed

Angry wolves cannot be tamed (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves are arguably the most favored pet in the game. If they are not tamed, one can still leash them. However, if they are angry towards the user or any other mob, players won't be able to leash them.

2) It can break when hit by projectiles

Lead can be broken by any projectile (Image via Minecraft)

Many players might not know this, but if the item is fastened in a mob or a fence, it can be broken by any kind of projectile item. However, this only applies if the item is fastened to a fence. Players won't be able to hit the rope itself as it is too thin. This can be used to free mobs without physically going near them.

1) Lead can pull a mob out of the boat

Wolf comes out of the boat after being leashed (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most useful features of the item as it can be used on a day to day basis. Many players keep their mobs in their boat, while exploring the world. However, they always have to carefully break the boat while protecting the mob to get them out.

This way, players can simply put a leash on them and they will instantly come out of the boat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

