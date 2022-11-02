5 mobs that need new features in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game with many different mobs. Some are hostile, while others are content to be completely passive. Though they all have their uses, some mobs are more useful to players than others.

It goes without saying that many mobs in Minecraft could use some special attention from Mojang. These mobs either don't have any features to speak of or could use a few more to round them out and make them more useful.

It's understandable that the developers have overlooked certain mobs, as there are simply too many.

However, when it comes to renovating mobs, there are specific examples that Mojang may want to take a look at first and foremost.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Glow squids, silverfish, and 3 other mobs that desperately need new features in Minecraft

1) Bats

Bats in Minecraft tend to frequent tunnels (Image via Mojang)

While they're nice enough as window dressing in Minecraft, bats amount to little else in-game. They hang from cave ceilings, squeak every so often, and fly around.

When killed, bats drop no items and no experience orbs. They also aren't hostile to any entities, making them essentially a flying decoration.

Mojang wouldn't necessarily need to make bats in Minecraft super important, but just more useful than they currently are. Even allowing them to drop certain items or experience orbs would be a step in the right direction.

At present, bats simply don't do anything aside from being cute. Perhaps a taming option should also be on the table, though working this out might be tricky.

2) Glow Squids

Glow squids don't offer much compared to standard squids (Image via Mojang)

Glow squids have remained a controversial addition to Minecraft since 2020, and it isn't difficult to see why.

After winning that year's Mob Vote, the squid variant was added to the game during the Caves & Cliffs update. However, it doesn't amount to much aside from providing a few experience orbs when killed and dropping glow ink sacs.

As a matter of fact, even though glow squids do glow, they don't even technically emanate light. The light level around glow squids remains the same, which is somewhat odd.

If Mojang wishes to improve these creatures, they could at least make them something of a viable light source, if nothing else.

3) Phantoms

Phantoms are largely considered a nuisance in the Minecraft community (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of Minecraft's most irritating mobs, phantoms spawn in the game when a player hasn't slept or died for three in-game days. They swoop about and dog their targets relentlessly, hampering players while they're building or exploring.

Phantoms do provide membranes to repair Elytra, which is helpful, but they could be much better.

Mojang may want to take a look at tweaking the drops of phantoms or at least altering their behavior. At present, they're little more than a nuisance and can even cause a few deaths for players building high in the sky. Few things are more irritating than being knocked off a high platform by a phantom mid-build.

4) Silverfish

Silverfish don't amount to much past being a pest (Image via Cubey/YouTube)

Often found in infested blocks in Minecraft, silverfish are hostile arthropods often found in strongholds and other generated structures. When flushed out of their hiding place, they can be killed for a measly five experience points. Otherwise, they have nothing to offer in terms of loot.

Some savvy Minecraft players have been able to use silverfish as a means of digging holes in the ground, but this is admittedly difficult to pull off.

Perhaps Mojang could make the creatures more appealing by improving the loot they drop or the experience they offer. Any improvement at all would go a long way to improving the appeal of searching out or killing silverfish.

5) Endermites

An endermite being spawned through the use of a spawn egg (Image via Mojang)

Occasionally appearing when an ender pearl is broken, endermites are hostile mobs that are quite weak and can't deal much damage. However, they can be used in enderman traps since endermen attack them on sight. Apart from this use, these little bugs from the End don't offer much, aside from the three experience points they drop when killed.

Perhaps Mojang should take a look at these creatures and improve them in some fashion. They could be altered to drop some form of item or provide more experience.

Improving their interactions with other mobs would also be quite helpful, as it's somewhat confusing as to why they're so viciously hunted down by endermen.

