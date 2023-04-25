What is Physics Mod for Minecraft? All you need to know

Minecraft's current physics engine certainly does the job, but it could be better. Thanks to the efforts of the developer Haubna, there's a fantastic mod that truly changes the way that the world around players behaves. From blocks and entities to fluids, snow, and smoke, the Physics Mod vastly overhauls how Minecraft's in-game physics work.

Ragdolls are added for players and mobs, and blocks can break into many different pieces instead of simply dropping themselves as an obtainable block. Water and lava are also made much more fluid and look less cubic, and they run over surfaces much more realistically.

Current Features in Minecraft's Physics Mod

If players are looking for incredibly realistic physics in Minecraft, the Physics Mod is incredibly hard to beat. The mod is free, but players can also join Haubna's Patreon to gain access to the Pro version, which adds even more features that can't be accessed in the original version.

Regardless of which version of the mod is being used, players will enjoy a very impressive overall experience that can be fine-tuned to their needs.

Features in Minecraft's Physics Mod

Ocean Physics (Pro) - A combination of waves and the wind creates tides and large breaking waves that influence players as they make their way across the surface.

- A combination of waves and the wind creates tides and large breaking waves that influence players as they make their way across the surface. Smoke Physics (Pro) - Fire creates billowing plumes of smoke that rise into the air before dissipating.

- Fire creates billowing plumes of smoke that rise into the air before dissipating. Snow Physics (Pro) - Players and other entities can leave imprints into the snow as they travel across it.

- Players and other entities can leave imprints into the snow as they travel across it. Liquid Physics (Pro) - Liquids like water and lava flow more freely and without blocky trajectories.

- Liquids like water and lava flow more freely and without blocky trajectories. Cloth Physics (Pro) - Capes, banners, leads, and even lines connected to fishing rods will sway as the direction of the wind changes.

- Capes, banners, leads, and even lines connected to fishing rods will sway as the direction of the wind changes. Vine Physics (Pro) - Much like cloth physics, vines slowly wave back and forth as they hang from surfaces.

- Much like cloth physics, vines slowly wave back and forth as they hang from surfaces. Mob Ragdolls - When mobs are killed, they will go into a ragdoll mode with their respective limbs and appendages, flopping over.

- When mobs are killed, they will go into a ragdoll mode with their respective limbs and appendages, flopping over. Mob Fracturing - If Minecraft fans don't like ragdolls, mob fracturing allows mobs to break into shards when killed.

- If Minecraft fans don't like ragdolls, mob fracturing allows mobs to break into shards when killed. Blocky Mob - Another mob death alternative that turns mobs into separate block pieces upon being killed.

- Another mob death alternative that turns mobs into separate block pieces upon being killed. Particle Blocks - 2D particles from breaking blocks like stone and dirt will now fall into small pieces and rest on the ground.

- 2D particles from breaking blocks like stone and dirt will now fall into small pieces and rest on the ground. Fractured Blocks - When blocks are broken, they'll fall into separate fragments.

- When blocks are broken, they'll fall into separate fragments. Blocky Voxels - An alternative to broken blocks that has them fall apart LEGO-style.

- An alternative to broken blocks that has them fall apart LEGO-style. Blocky Blocks - When blocks are shattered, they stay in their block form but are larger than their item pickups.

- When blocks are shattered, they stay in their block form but are larger than their item pickups. Item Physics - When items are thrown on the ground, they'll now lay flush against surfaces instead of floating and slowly rotating.

- When items are thrown on the ground, they'll now lay flush against surfaces instead of floating and slowly rotating. Particle Animations - Create and customize your own particle effects for things like despawning mobs.

- Create and customize your own particle effects for things like despawning mobs. Gravity - Alter the game world's gravity and allow entities to float or stay glued to the ground.

Fans searching for the Physics Mod can find it at most reliable game modding sites, including CurseForge and 9Minecraft. With just a few clicks and a quick download, players can enjoy the full breadth of the Physics Mod for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes