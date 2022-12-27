5 best utility mods for Minecraft Java edition

While many Minecraft mods introduce new content, others center more on assisting players with standard tasks. These utility mods are beneficial for accessing materials faster, navigating the world, and many other functions in a much simpler manner.

Regarding utility mods, there's certainly no shortage of options that Minecraft players can choose from. The sheer number of choices can be somewhat overwhelming, but it doesn't hurt to start with the most popular options and branch outward after. Some utility mods are too good to ignore, and players will be doing themselves a disservice if they don't check them out, at the very least.

JourneyMap and other incredible mods that make Minecraft gameplay easier

1) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items makes crafting and finding specific Minecraft blocks a breeze (Image via Mezz/CurseForge)

When players have a ton of items in their inventory and need to craft something specific, it can be a chore to scramble through the inventory slots to find what's necessary. Just Enough Items is a magnificent time-saving Minecraft mod that provides a host of search functions to find specific items and blocks in a flash and even remembers crafting recipes players may have forgotten. The mod also provides tons of hotkeys so players can craft and equip items as quickly as possible.

2) Mouse Tweaks

Minecraft's mouse mechanics perform essential functions when moving items about in the game's UI. However, the Mouse Tweaks mod expands on the ability to use click-and-drag mechanics, the right mouse button, and the scroll wheel to place items in a player's inventory or into the crafting grid without relying on multiple clicks to get the job done. It's even possible to select stacks of a specific item or block in Minecraft's inventory in one swift motion.

3) JourneyMap

JourneyMap can ensure players never get lost in their world again (Image via Techbrew)

If Minecraft players want a fantastic way to keep track of their whereabouts, JourneyMap can meet that need. The mod adds a minimap to the player's UI that keeps a real-time accounting for terrain and any structures built in the game world. Even better, if players want an expanded view of their world beyond what the minimap provides, JourneyMap also provides the ability to open the world map in a web browser to take a closer look at the world without interrupting gameplay much.

4) Nature's Compass

Nature's Compass provides all the biome info a player might need (Image via Chaosyr/CurseForge)

If a player has ever been seeking a specific biome and wasn't sure where to head, Nature's Compass can provide a solution. This mod offers the ability to craft a unique compass by combining wooden log blocks, tree saplings, and a standard compass. Gamers can use the nature compass to display current information on what biome a Minecraft player resides in and point to the coordinates of the nearest biome that a player is searching for.

For players who need to find a nice plains biome for building or a deep dark biome to sculk through, Nature's Compass can take care of things.

5) Enchantment Descriptions

Enchantment Descriptions does as the title says, adds descriptions to explain in-game enchantments (Image via Darkhaxdev/CurseForge)

With so many enchantments in the game and new ones arriving in future updates, it can be tricky to recall what function each one performs. Fortunately, Enchantment Descriptions provides the essential but beneficial function of adding small description tags to each in-game enchantment when players hover over it with their cursor. Gamers can accomplish this regardless of whether a player is enchanting at an enchanting table or using an enchanted book at an anvil block. Whatever the case, players won't forget what effects they're applying to their items in the future.

