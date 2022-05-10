5 best inventory mods for Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft's inventory system does its job well enough, but it can certainly be much better. This is exactly why the modding community has paid it substantial attention throughout the game's tenure.

When combing through the virtually endless managerie of Minecraft mods, it may not be a bad idea for players to check out some of the inventory mods available.

If players need to find an item quickly or move their blocks into storage in a more effective manner, they will be happy they have these mods installed.

There are several inventory mods in Minecraft, but some are worth prioritizing.

Excellent Minecraft inventory mods worth your time

1) Inventory Hud Plus

This mod allows players to see their inventories on their main HUD among other features (Image via Dmitrylovin/CurseForge)

Minecraft's inventory screen usually requires players to stop whatever actions they're performing and take a look at things, but this mod aims to change that.

With Inventory HUD Plus, players can see their inventory placed over their toolbelt. The mod also adds a few HUD implementations worth appreciating, including a status effect tracker and a durability tracker that keeps an eye on the state of a player's equipment.

The mod is also fully customizable, allowing players to move the windows around the screen at will.

2) Inventory Tweaks Renewed

Inventory Tweaks fell into obscurity for a little while, but can now be played on newer versions of Minecraft (Image via Godemperordoge/CurseForge)

Inventory Tweaks is one of Minecraft's oldest and most successful inventory mods. However, it ran into problems, as the original hasn't been updated for versions of the game past version 1.12.

Fortunately, other modders have taken up the mantle of Inventory Tweaks' compatibility and have made it more amenable to recent versions of the game.

Inventory Tweaks Renewed brings all of the great features of Inventory Tweaks into more recent versions of the game. Players can expect a great host of quality-of-life improvements for their inventory management, including:

Automatic tool replacement upon a tool breaking.

A search function to find specific blocks and items.

Shortcuts to move items around.

Customization of the way that inventory is sorted.

3) Refined Storage

Refined Storage brings a much more tech-savvy approach to item storage (Image via Raoulvdberge/CurseForge)

Leaning towards the concept of mass storage, Refined Storage is an intuitive and accessible Minecraft mod.

Storage blocks can be placed together on the same network in a somewhat similar fashion to how ender chests operate. It doesn't stop at storage either, as players can link blocks that manipulate items as well. The blocks can even collectively be activated to allow for automatic crafting of items and other resources.

Refined Storage isn't solely an inventory and storage mod, but it is a very impressive overhaul to Minecraft's gameplay, and inventory is part of that overhaul.

4) Storage Drawers

A player's potion brewing station complete with storage drawers (Image via Texelsaur/CurseForge)

Storage chests are plenty helpful, but players could do with a more condensed storage device. Fortunately, that's exactly what Storage Drawers accomplishes.

Players can create various drawer sizes capable of holding different numbers of item stacks, and they can designate what items can be placed inside. Adding and removing stacks of items is as easy as a left or right click, meaning players can easily store or retrieve core materials they're using.

This mod is perfect for players who can't stand constantly shuffling through chests to find blocks and materials. Simply click and enjoy your items in whatever crafting endeavor you find yourself in.

5) Mouse Tweaks

Mouse Tweaks expedites inventory management with simple clicking and dragging maneuvers (Image via MinecraftSix)

Although the title points to this mod being one for the game's mouse controls, its tweaks to the mouse largely improve a player's experience with their inventory and storage.

Players can use mouse clicks and drags to place multiple items on a crafting grid or in item storage without having to pick each individual item from the inventory.

It's also possible to enter a chest or a player's inventory and click and drag to pick up stacks of a specific item, skipping over others in the player's storage or inventory.

There are even more tweaks incorporating the shift key and the mouse wheel. Players will instantly be picking up and storing items at much faster rates thanks to the improved functionality of their mouse from this mod.

