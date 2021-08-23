5 best Minecraft mods for world generation

World generation in Minecraft has been the same for a while now. In the next major update, Mojang will be releasing new cave and mountain biomes, but there's still quite a bit of time left for the release date. However, players can make use of mods if they would like to spice up their Minecraft world immediately.

The Minecraft community loves modding and has created thousands of different mods. Mods can change how the world generates and can also add new items to the game.

Best Minecraft mods for world generation

5) Recurrent Complex

This is a simple mod that does not add any new biomes to the game but changes how the world generates. Players will also get to see a lot taller and prettier trees in this mod. It also has over two hundred different natural structures such as mazes and pyramids that can be explored.

4) Conquest Reforged

This mod introduces a number of custom 3D models and semi-realistic textures to Minecraft compatible with OptiFine. The world generated using this mod follows a fantasy theme that looks very different than the normal Minecraft world. To make the most out of this mod, players can use the Conquest resource pack.

3) Biome Bundle

A biome generated using the Biome Bundle mod (Image via Minecraft)

Biome Bundle is an amazing Minecraft mod that comes with over four hundred new biomes that completely change the game's look. Along with biomes, players will also get to see more than two thousand new structures that include custom trees, rocks and caves. Minecrafters looking to experience a new type of world in the game must try this mod.

2) WildNature

Tatra Mountains - Chocholowska Glade sub biome (Image via Minecraft)

WildNature is an excellent mod that includes unique biomes, twenty-seven new types of trees, over five hundred tree structures, more than two hundred new plants and multiple new ores. This mod has even more features, and players can play the latest version on Minecraft 1.15.2 by installing the pre-release version.

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Lush desert biome (Image via Minecraft)

Biomes O' Plenty is easily one of the best world generation mods for Minecraft. It is very popular in the community and has over fifty-eight million downloads on the official curseforge website. As the name suggests, this mod adds many new biomes to the game. Players can also find custom structures, plants, flowers and building blocks.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish