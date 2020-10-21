Minecraft is a game with essentially limitless possibilities. It's a sandbox with plenty of tools to build any kind of world a player wants. Along with the survival and exploration aspect of the game, it's hard to run out of content with the right imagination.

However, there is still plenty of content that could aid Minecraft, especially when it comes to the combat and bosses aspect of the game. For players who have experienced everything there is to offer beyond just building what they want, they may be craving more. Luckily for them, mods can provide new content all across the board to breathe new life into the game.

How to install mods on Minecraft

(Image Credit: Mojang)

The first thing that should be noted is the version of Minecraft needed. Players who want mods must use the Java edition of the game. Unfortunately, the bedrock edition on PC and consoles don't utilize mods. They do have their own version of known as Add-ons though. It may not be as extensive as genuine Java mods, but the option is there.

Now, for players who own the Java edition, the next step is to download Java itself. Java is the programming language used for Minecraft and the reason it's called the Java edition. It's required to run new mods on a player's world.

Once Java is installed, players will need to download the Forge. More specifically, they will need the correct version of Forge that matches their server version.

With both Forge and Java downloaded, it's time to go searching for mods. Minecraft forge mods can be found all over the place and there is no single site that needs to be used. Unlike Add-ons for the bedrock edition, forge mods are incredibly open for players to mess around with.

As soon as mods are chosen for Minecraft, they should each be downloaded and placed into the same mods folder. This is an important step in order for the mods to show up in game. Simply downloading them at random won't be enough. The folder will either appear or it can be made by the player, but they should be followed by .minecraft in the specified Minecraft folder.

With everything in order, players can then open the Java launcher with Minecraft, but before starting Minecraft up again, players need to change the build on Minecraft to the Forge build on the launcher. Once that is set, the modded Minecraft world is ready to go.