4 best PC games like Minecraft but with better graphics

Minecraft has been around for over a decade now and has a dedicated community of fans. With exceptionally creative gameplay, the game allows players to immerse themselves in a world that’s entirely their own. They can customize their gameplay to whatever they want, whether playing in survival or in creative mode.

While some players love the quirky and blocky textures of Minecraft, others crave a dose of realism when playing a survival game. To that end, we have compiled a list of the best PC games that feature more realistic graphics than those of Minecraft.

4 best PC games like Minecraft but with more realistic graphics

1. Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved (Image credits: VentureBeat)

Ark: Survival Evolved is a great survival game that incorporates a lot of gameplay aspects that are also present in Minecraft. Players wake up on an uninhabited island, where they must learn to survive by scavenging for resources while also crafting tools, weapons and building a base.

The only noticeable difference would be the presence of dinosaurs in the game, which the player can tame.

2. Vintage Story

Vintage Story (Image credits: Vintage Story, Twitter)

Vintage Story is a voxel-based game that looks much like Minecraft. In the creators’ own words, the game is inspired by the likes of Minecraft, Don’t Starve and The Long Dark.

Advertisement

The game has blocky textures like Minecraft but the slightly darker and more medieval look of the game can make it seem much more realistic when compared with Minecraft.

The developers have also incorporated additional gameplay elements such as realistic mineralogy as well as more hardcore survival challenges like decaying food.

3. The Forest

The Forest (Image credits: The Forest:map)

A challenging survival game with stunning and realistic graphics, The Forest is one of the better games you can play. It features all that is good about Minecraft - resource-gathering, crafting and building while adding much more to the mix!

With an engaging story, the game sets the player up against violent cannibals and mutants. With dark caves and caverns to explore, the game is a must-try for users who want much more challenging gameplay than Minecraft.

4. Rust

Rust (Image credits: GameSpot)

Advertisement

Rust is a brutal challenge of survival, one that throws the player into an unforgiving environment, where they must struggle to survive.

You start off with nothing and have to slowly gather materials, craft tools and weapons, eventually building a shelter strong enough to keep out the hordes of humans who will try to come and steal what you have.