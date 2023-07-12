How to download the Sodium mod for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft: Java Edition has a large selection of mods to enhance a player's gameplay experience. One of the best of the bunch may indeed be Sodium, a performance-based mod that massively enhances players' frames per second (FPS) on most hardware, thanks to its change to the game's rendering methods. It also fixes many in-game graphical bugs that have become commonplace.

When paired with other performance mods, Sodium becomes one of the must-have mods for Minecraft, particularly for players who want to get the most out of their hardware's performance.

If Minecraft fans are curious about installing Sodium, the quickest and most efficient way to do so is through the use of the Fabric mod loader, which allows players to install mods in just a few moments.

How to install Sodium to Minecraft via the Fabric mod loader

Although there are many mod loader programs that can facilitate modifications, Sodium is designed specifically for the Fabric rendering ecosystem, as indicated by its developers.

Fortunately, players can install Fabric just as easily as they can Sodium, and doing so should only take a few moments.

Steps to install Fabric

Head to the official site for the Fabric mod loader and navigate to its download page. Under the "latest version" heading, click on the text link that reads "Download universal jar." You should receive a .jar file of the latest version of the Fabric mod loader. Open this .jar file to run the installation wizard. Ensure that the installation program is pointed to your root .minecraft folder. Proceed through the pages of the installation until the process is completed. Fabric should now have its own separate instance within your game launcher, which can be found by selecting Java Edition and checking the version dropdown list to the left of the green Install/Play button.

Steps to install Sodium with the Fabric mod loader

Download the .jar file for Sodium that corresponds with your game version. For example, if you're running Minecraft 1.20.1, you'll want the Sodium 0.4.10 release that is compatible with Fabric/Quilt versions 1.20 and 1.20.1. Sodium can be found on many reputable modding sites, including CurseForge and Modrinth. You should receive a .jar file for the Sodium mod. Locate the file in the location where it was saved to your device. Either move or copy/cut and paste the Sodium .jar file into your Minecraft root directory's mod folder. Windows users can find the folder by entering %appdata% into their search bar and opening that folder. The root directory should be toward the top of the folder list. If the mods folder isn't inside of the root folder, you can create one and place the Sodium .jar file inside it. As long as the file is in the mods folder, it should operate as intended. For MacOS users, the root directory can be located by entering ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft in the "Go to Folder" function.

That's all there is to it! With Sodium's .jar file placed in the mods folder, all players have to do is open their Minecraft Launcher, select Java Edition from their game list, and pick their Fabric installation from the version dropdown. Once fans press the play button, Fabric should load all of the mods in its folder, including Sodium.

Even without accessing the settings for Sodium, players should notice a considerable increase in performance by default just for having the mod installed. If not, they can enter their video settings to fine-tune their graphical performance, as Sodium adds many new options for fans to utilize.

