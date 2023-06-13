How to get Fabric API for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft is a game that can be heavily modified in different ways. Mod loaders like Fabric are one way to do so efficiently. However, many mods developed for Fabric require the loader's API to work correctly, and the same is true as of the 1.20 update to the beloved sandbox game.

What exactly is the Fabric API? Put plainly, the API is Fabric's essential library that allows many mods to operate as needed without being obstructed by Minecraft itself. Without it, players may run into several issues with their Fabric mods, or they won't load at all.

Fortunately, Minecraft players won't have to work very hard to install Fabric's API for version 1.20. It simply requires moving the right file to the right folder.

Steps to install Fabric's API for Minecraft/Fabric 1.20

Installing the Fabric mod loader is one thing, but without the API, many popular mods for the Trails & Tales update simply won't work as intended. Fortunately, if players have already installed their mod loader, all they need to do is download the necessary API file and place it in their Fabric mod folder.

As long as the API file is in the appropriate folder, all other Fabric-compatible mods should be able to effectively detect the file and use it as needed while the game is running. However, the file directory of Fabric's mod folder is dependent on a player's installation decisions and the PC platform they're using.

Here's how to install Fabric API for Version 1.20 on Windows/MacOS:

Head to a reliable modding site like Modrinth and find the Fabric API's page, which can be found at URLs such as https://modrinth.com/mod/fabric-api. Select the Fabric API version that's compatible with your current version of Fabric for Minecraft Java Edition. At the moment, the latest version is 1.20.0.1, so we'll use that as an example. Click the download link for the 1.20.0.1 API and secure the file in a reliable location. You should receive a .jar file for the API. All that's left to do is place it in your mods folder, which should have been created when you installed the Fabric mod loader on your device. Cut/Copy your Fabric 1.20.0.1 API. For Windows users, head to the default installation path of your Fabric mod folder, which should be %AppData%/.minecraft or C:/Users/(username)/AppData/Roaming/.minecraft. Depending on the drive you have the mod loader installed on, your file path may vary. This is also true if you selected a specific installation destination that doesn't use the default file path. Inside the file paths listed above, you'll find the mods folder if Fabric is installed. Simply open the folder and paste the API folder inside. For MacOS users, your default installation path should be ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft. As before, simply relocate the API's .jar file here to allow it to be accessed by various Fabric mods.

Keep in mind that as the game continues to update, you'll need to keep both your Fabric mods and the API up-to-date to ensure that no problems arise. Fortunately, the Fabric developers tend to release the API on the same day as the latest stable release. Simply check back in at your preferred mod site to ensure that the new API .jar has been released.

