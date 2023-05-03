5 best Minecraft quality of life mods (Fabric)

When players spend countless hours in Minecraft, they might not like the game's certain mechanics and features. Several quality-of-life features are either nonexistent or different in the game, which, while not game-breaking, can sometimes be annoying.

Luckily, the vast community of the game has come up with thousands of mods that can change how the game behaves. Additionally, many quality-of-life mods are compatible with the Fabric modding API, which is one of the two most famous modding APIs for the sandbox title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great quality-of-life mods out there for Minecraft.

Top five quality of life mods for Minecraft (Fabric)

5) Sodium

The Sodium Minecraft mod not only boosts performance but also allows shaders that drastically enhance the visuals (Image via Mojang)

Sodium is arguably the most useful mod for the game. It is essentially a performance mod that drastically increases the FPS and overall smoothness of the game. It also adds a bunch of new video settings for players to tweak. Last but not least, it adds support for shaders, which are graphic mods that enhance the game's visual fidelity.

Millions of players have downloaded the Sodium mod, and it is a must if they want a smoother experience.

4) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items changes the GUI interface to make it more intuitive in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players new to the game usually spend a lot of time crafting and smelting GUI, trying to figure out how to craft different blocks and items. Though the crafting GUI is not the worst, it drastically improves when players install the Just Enough Items mod.

This mod adds a separate column that shows every block and item present in the game and how they can be crafted. It shows how to craft a particular item and what other items can be crafted with that item. This gives players a much deeper insight into items and blocks.

3) Mouse Tweaks

Mouse Tweaks adds several mouse shortcuts to better organize inventories and chests in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While many shortcuts are already available to players for organizing their items in inventories and chests, this particular mod adds even more mouse shortcuts to the game. Players can quickly pick up specific items from a chaotic inventory and organize large chests and storage systems with this mod. This mod is a must-have if players struggle to arrange their collected blocks and items.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap adds all sorts of map-related features to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players first enter the world, they will notice they do not have a minimap to see where they are headed. Though this adds a hint of realism and increases the survival aspect, a lot of players might need a map to place themselves. Hence, JourneyMap is a handy mod that adds everything related to maps.

Players can add and tweak a minimap and even open the main map to see layers of the world and all the entities around them.

1) AppleSkin

AppleSkin adds much more information about food items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are many food items in the game that replenish health and hunger bars. Every food item has different stats that can be difficult to gauge just by looking at them. Hence, new players can use AppleSkin, a mod that shows which food item can replenish how many hunger points and saturation.

Players can either see the stats by hovering over them in the inventory or have that food item in their hands to see how many health and hunger points it can replenish.

Poll : 0 votes