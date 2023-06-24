7 best combat mods for Minecraft

Modding has become the next logical step for players who have extensively explored Minecraft and desire to introduce new additions. Installing mods also allows for the inclusion of features that are inherently unlikely to be added to vanilla Minecraft. The combat features of the game have become somewhat stale for many players who have been playing Minecraft for a while.

A new feature that could revolutionize combat mechanics has become absolutely necessary.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft combat mods

As expected from the modding community, various mods that will enhance the combat experience have already been released. Here are some of the best ones.

1) Upgraded Netherite

A player with unique netherite armor and weapons (Image via Mojang)

Everyone knows Netherite is the best resource for creating the most durable armor and weapon. Players can access additional armor upgrades by installing this mod, as it introduces various types of Netherite.

Netherite types in Upgraded Netherite mod (Image via Mojang)

The new Netherite types include Golderite, Prismarite, Witherite, and Enderite. They can be crafted on the table using a Netherite ingot as the base ingredient. A few other Netherite variants in this mod can be crafted by combining them with potions.

With the new types in hand, players can upgrade their diamond equipment, just like in vanilla Minecraft. Additionally, players can upgrade their shields, and the newly crafted armor has various effects based on the type of Netherite used.

2) Vic's Modern Warfare

A player with a gun (Image via Mojang)

Vic's Modern Warfare mod includes a variety of modern-day weaponry with detailed 3D models that players can equip and use against mobs. Players also have the freedom to enhance their shooting experience by modifying the weapons with attachments.

Additionally, this mod includes backpacks and vests, as well as inspect and reload animations. The only downside is that it currently runs on version 1.12.2 and has not been updated for newer versions yet.

3) Reforged

Weapons in reforged mod (Image via Mojang)

Like the previous mod, Reforged introduces a variety of weapons. However, this mod includes weapons from three different ages: Primitive, Medieval, and Gunpowder.

Primitive and medieval weapons are, as expected, mostly close combat weapons, whereas the gunpowder category includes guns. Players will need to install version 1.12.2 to use this mod.

4) Enemy expansion

Kelpie mob in enemy expansion mod (Image via Mojang)

Unlike most other mods on this list, the enemy expansion mod is for veterans who find the vanilla mobs too easy to defeat. This mod will add numerous new mobs, some of which are inspired by real-life insects such as tarantulas and wasps.

A tarantula (Image via Mojang)

Along with ferocious mobs, this mod also features a few food items that players may find peculiar initially. However, upon consumption, they provide various beneficial effects.

5) Better Combat

Better combat introduces new weapon attack animations (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, this mod aims to improve the overall feel and experience of the game's combat mechanics. It does so by introducing unique attack animations for single-handed and dual-wielded weapons.

The new animations can also be configured in the in-game mod settings, allowing players to enjoy the animations based on their preferences. Overall, this is a must-try mod for players looking to enhance Minecraft's combat without making drastic changes.

6) From the shadows

Nehemoth in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This 1.19.2 mod is perfect for someone who is not looking to overwhelm themselves with new features but still wants to add some content to the game. The 'From the Shadows' mod introduces two new mobs: Mehemoth and Cultists.

Nehemoth is a boss mob that will attack the player only during the night. It is a super strong mob that will pose a challenge for even experienced Minecrafters.

7) Electroblob's Wizardry

A player with unique armor and a magic wand (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft mod adds magical abilities that players can try by utilizing the spell books in it. It also includes a bunch of wearable items and magic wands of different tiers.

Unlike other magic mods, this one does not have complex crafting recipes. Players learn about the various items in this mod by progressing slowly through exploration and combat.

