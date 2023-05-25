5 best cherry biome seeds to play in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is introducing a new in-game biome in the form of cherry groves. These biomes often generate near mountain ranges and offer up new cherry trees to use for wood. They are also home to passive mobs like sheep and bees. All in all, cherry groves can be both pleasant and helpful during your survival adventures.

Even though the Minecraft 1.20 update hasn't been fully released yet, the community has found plenty of great world seeds that feature cherry groves, thanks to Java snapshots and Bedrock previews. Since the Trails & Tales update won't alter world generation on its release, many seeds found in its betas should still work after the update's debut.

If Minecraft fans want to use some great seeds with cherry grove access, there are plenty to choose from.

5 Minecraft 1.20 seeds filled with plenty of cherry grove content

1) 4167799982467607063 (Java/Bedrock)

A village and a cherry grove biome at this Minecraft seed's spawn should set players up nicely (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft 1.20 won't bring cherry wood villages at launch, some seeds have given us the next best thing. This Java/Bedrock seed is a perfect example of one such example.

You'll spawn right inside a plains village centered in a fairly large cherry grove biome. Here, you can collect some cherry tree wood and trade with the villagers before embarking into the rest of the seed. Even better, those who dig underneath this village and its perimeter in both Java and Bedrock Editions will also find some interesting structures.

In Java, Minecraft players can find an abandoned mineshaft at (X: -104, Z: 8), and Bedrock fans can find an ancient city at (X: 120, Y: -51, Z: 72).

2) -4393957161765406855 (Java/Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed's cherry grove can take a while to get to, but the results may be worth it (Image via Mojang)

At first, this Minecraft seed may seem fairly standard. However, if you are willing to travel a few hundred blocks from the spawn point, you should find a great cherry grove biome with plenty of room for building.

At approximately (X: -930, Z: 650) or so, you will find a sizable cherry grove centered around a small lake. This grove has plenty of abandoned mineshafts under its surface, and you can also find a ruined Nether portal in the area at (X: -904, Z: 712) on Java Edition and (X: -1,048, Z: 728) on Bedrock Edition. The lake should provide some great build ideas for those looking to get creative.

3) -3110026074691520618 (Java/Bedrock)

Players need only take a handful of blocks' worth of steps to find a Minecraft village in this seed's cherry grove (Image via Mojang)

Though you won't technically spawn right inside a cherry grove in this seed, you only need to look to the left and make a quick trip to the approximate coordinates (X: 150, Z: -57) where you can find the grove.

Even better, the grove comes complete with a village at (X: 192, Z: 48) on Java and (X: 200, Z: 136) on Bedrock. Granted, this seed's initial cherry grove isn't particularly large, but it's so incredibly easy to access that some players may be willing to forgive the limited sample size.

4) 6803527224970488847 (Java/Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed's cherry groves almost resemble the symbol for infinity (Image via Mojang)

Coined "the infinite cherry grove" seed by Minecraft content creator Ibxtoycat, this seed doesn't provide a literal infinite cherry grove biome, but it does offer one in a similar shape to the infinity symbol. From the spawn point, you will need to head to the approximate coordinates (X: 751, Z: 534) to find the large cliffs that house the cherry grove. Even better, the grove has some pretty sizable valleys inside of it that could serve as a nice building location.

Those hunting for structures can even find a village nearby at (X: 736, Z: 816) on Java and (X: 856, Z: 264) on Bedrock.

5) 63597105496628543 (Bedrock)

Spotted by the content creator MajesticWarden, this seed has cherry groves and much, much more to offer. You will spawn adjacent to a taiga village near a swamp biome, and this village has a massive number of blacksmith shops to easily loot for starting materials in Survival Mode. However, the cherry grove biome in this Bedrock seed is just as enticing.

At (X: -1,048, Z: 1,288), you can find another village adjacent to a sizable cherry grove. However, the proximity to a mountain also allows for an ancient city to rest directly beneath the village at (X: -1,080, Y: -51, Z: 1,240).

