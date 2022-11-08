5 best Minecraft seeds for blacksmith villages in 2022

When Minecraft players find a village, they often scan for a blacksmith's shop. If one has ever wondered why this might be the case, it's largely due to the fact that these shops offer some of the best free loot in the game for no risk.

Inside blacksmith shops, players will usually find a loot chest that can be pilfered without angering the villagers who placed it. Some of the loot found in these chests are considerably high quality, including obsidian, enchanted armor, or even diamonds.

This makes seeds with blacksmith shops close to the spawn point very popular, especially among the speedrunning community.

While there are simply too many blacksmith-friendly seeds to list, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best the community has found this year.

261654 (Java), 703834489 (Bedrock), and 3 other spectacular Minecraft seeds that offer quick blacksmith access

1) -5625436107969971169 (Java)

This seed provides a triple blacksmith village if players are willing to venture to it (Image via u/slaninka120/Reddit)

While this Minecraft seed doesn't offer a large number of blacksmith villages at spawn, players willing to go on a short trip should be satisfied.

By heading to the coordinates (X: -967, Z: 852), players will find a sizable village complete with three separate blacksmith shops. The loot may be randomized, but it should provide plenty of excellent items and blocks to get players started.

In addition to this village, there is a nearby Ruined Nether Portal at (X: -952, Z: 984) and an additional village/portal combo located around (X: -960, Z: 1,328).

2) 261654 (Java)

A stronghold rests very close to a blacksmith village in this seed (Image via u/manngamania/Reddit)

While this seed offers Minecraft players quick access to a blacksmith shop, it also has a lot more in store.

The blacksmith village is a short distance from spawn at (X: -1,264, Z: -1,344), but there are also two additional villages nearby at (X: -1,552, Z: -944) and (X: -704, Z: -1,088).

Even better, players are given access to a stronghold at (X: -1,148, Z: -1,036) with a Ruined Nether Portal close to it at (X: -1,080, Z: -920).

Players can dash over to the blacksmith village, potentially finish the ruined portal, get their blaze rods and ender pearls, and immediately make their way to the stronghold. Considering all these structures are so close by, it should take very little time to get to the End.

3) 1956711936008184424 (Bedrock)

Need access to a triple blacksmith village? Look no further in Bedrock Edition (Image via Chunkbase)

If Minecraft players don't want to spend time traveling to get to their blacksmith shops, this Bedrock Edition seed is an excellent solution.

A village rests at (X: 168, Z: 168) with three total blacksmith shops within its confines. It also possesses a Ruined Nether Portal next to it at (X: 72, Z: 232). Once players have their feet under them, an ancient city also awaits in the nearby savannah biome at (X: -280, Y: -51, Z: 24).

The ancient city will surely have plenty of riches within its walls, but steer clear of the Warden if at all possible to avoid any potential trouble.

4) 703834489 (Bedrock)

Speedrunners and ordinary players alike should enjoy this Bedrock seed (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft seed provides quick access to a blacksmith, the Nether, and the End.

Directly southeast of the spawn point, players will find a village with two blacksmith shops and a stronghold directly underneath it. South of the village is a Ruined Nether Portal at (X: 312, Z: 792), which should provide quick access to a Nether Fortress.

A seed like this should be quite beneficial to both speedrunners and standard Minecraft survival players. There are many more structures to explore if players would like to spend some time doing so.

5) 952520698404159 (Bedrock)

A Bedrock seed like this is anything but ordinary (Image via Chunkbase)

For the highest volume of blacksmith shops you can find in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, this seed has to be a top contender.

Directly south of the spawn point, players will find a taiga biome village at (X: 40, Z: 264) with a total of 13 blacksmith shops. With the loot contained in this village alone, players should be set for the foreseeable future no matter how they intend to play the game.

A ruined portal is also found right next to the Minecraft village in question, providing even more loot for the taking. Additionally, there are shipwrecks off the nearby shore at (X: 24, Z: 440) and (X: -296, Z: 472).

