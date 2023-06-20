Minecraft teleport command guide: How to go to biomes, structures, players, and more

Minecraft provides players with various ways to traverse the game world, ranging from mounts and Elytra to boats and more. Be that as it may, the quickest way to navigate the massive worlds in the sandbox title is through the teleportation command. When players have their cheats enabled, they can enter a few keystrokes and instantly be whisked away to a desired location.

Teleportation in Minecraft is one of the simplest commands to learn, but it has some complexities that allow fans to fine-tune their experience. For the most part, most players can use the basic teleport command, and it will work out just fine. However, additional inputs exist for players who want a little more control.

But how does the teleportation command work in Minecraft, and how can fans use it to suit their needs?

How does the teleport command work in Minecraft?

As with other commands in Minecraft, the teleport function is performed by players by designating the command, a target, and a set of coordinates. The syntax of the command itself can be broken down into parts to avoid confusion, which can also be quite helpful for newcomers attempting to learn how to use it.

In its base form, the teleport command has the syntax of "/tp [destination]" that will teleport the executor of the command to the given set of coordinates. However, players entering the command input can broaden this by adding targets to teleport as well as many other parameters.

For example, players could enter the following commands, both of which would provide the desired effect:

/tp 184 64 1080 - Teleports whoever enters the command to the XYZ coordinates of 184, 64, 1080.

- Teleports whoever enters the command to the XYZ coordinates of 184, 64, 1080. /tp ExamplePlayer 184 64 1080 - Teleports a specific player to the same XYZ coordinates.

By entering a target designator after the /tp command, one can select specific players, groups, or every player in a world to the same location. The target designators are as follows:

@p - Targets the nearest player to where the command is executed.

- Targets the nearest player to where the command is executed. @a - Targets all players.

- Targets all players. @s - Targets the entity who executed the command, also known as "self."

- Targets the entity who executed the command, also known as "self." @r - Targets a random player.

- Targets a random player. @e - Targets all entities, including mobs.

- Targets all entities, including mobs. @c - Targets the player's agent mob in Minecraft: Education Edition

- Targets the player's agent mob in Minecraft: Education Edition @v - Targets all agents in Education Edition.

- Targets all agents in Education Edition. @initiator - Targets the player who clicks the dialogue button of an NPC in Bedrock/Education Edition.

In addition to sending players and other entities to specified coordinates in Minecraft, the teleport command can also be used to pick a specific facing or rotation for the entity when it is teleported. This allows players to move players and have them face a certain direction when they arrive at the location.

For example, players could enter "/tp ExamplePlayer 184 64 1080 -50 45" where -50 is the x-axis rotation and 45 is the y-axis rotation on a 360-degree scale. They can even enter commands with multiple target designators like "/tp ExamplePlayer ExamplePlayer2" to teleport players directly to others.

How to teleport to biomes/structures in Minecraft

Although Minecraft doesn't allow players to target specific structures or biomes in the teleport command's syntax, it's still possible to use it to find any biome or structure players need. Since the teleport command operates on coordinates, fans only need the coordinates of the structure/biome in question to teleport to it.

Fortunately, Minecraft also possesses a command known as /locate, which provides fans with coordinates to the nearest biome/structure. By combining the locate and teleport commands, players can zip away to any desired area as desired.

Here's how to teleport to a biome or structure in Minecraft 1.20:

Enter the locate command to find your desired structure or biome. This can be done by entering "/locate structure" or "/locate biome" followed by the destination. For example, you could enter "/locate structure village_desert" to find the coordinates for a desert village or "/locate biome jungle" to find the nearest jungle biome. You should receive a set of coordinates to the nearest biome or structure. Let's say that a nearby desert village is marked at the XYZ coordinates of (1800, ~, 750), all you would need to do is enter these coordinates into your teleport command. The command would look something like "/tp 1800 ~ 750" and should teleport you right to the locale of the desert village.

That's all there is to it! As long as cheats are enabled in a given world or server, players can combine the locate and teleport commands to quickly reach where they need to go.

Furthermore, if players have access to the seed of the world, they can even use third-party sites like Chunkbase to teleport to biomes/structures that are further away, not just the nearest.

Poll : 0 votes