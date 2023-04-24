6 best teleport mods for Minecraft

Minecraft has a lot of different mods available. Sometimes, a mod exists to input something the community has asked Mojang for to no avail (emerald armor is a good example), and other times, it's to do something the developers never will. Teleport mods are among the "game-changing" variety and can vary in effectiveness.

These mods are among the most popular, but there are a lot of different kinds of teleportation mods. These can improve the commands or change the way the action takes place. Whichever you are looking for, check out some of the examples below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Portal Gun and 5 other Teleport mods that you should try out for Minecraft

6) Teleport++

Teleport++ is a perfect teleport mod for the game (Image via 9Minecraft)

This mod is more of a magic mod than a teleport mod, but it works nonetheless. This teleport mod Minecraft has a dark purple teleport rift and area. You can place it down with a single teleport, give it a name, and teleport between them. But if you want to teleport many entities in an area, using the Area Teleport will help! Later, you can use a purple pearl called the Personal Teleporter to create a fast teleportation portal.

5) Teleportation Works mod

The Teleportation Works mod is a lot of fun (Image via Minecraft Forum)

This is another excellent teleportation mod. It introduces a few new items. The first item gamers will need is the Teleport Beacons, which will serve as a place point for entities (players or not) to be sent to. They can then use a Wand of Teleportation to teleport themselves or a Splash Potion of Teleportation to teleport anything else. New blocks and more make this an excellent mod and worthy of any gamer's time.

4) XPTeleporters Mod

The XPTeleporters mod is excellent (Image via CurseForge)

XPTeleporters is one of the most fun and inventive teleport mods in Minecraft. To use the portals in this mod, players have to pay a bit of a toll fee. Their experience level is what allows them to move across places. Players can travel across dimensions with 30 levels and move 1000 blocks in a similar size for 20 if they don't have that many levels. Gamers can also customize some portals to make them even more unique.

3) Ring of Teleport

Ring of Teleport introduces a fun maguffin for teleportation, making it an excellent, fairly unique modique. It adds a craftable item to the game, making it a relatively simple mod. Players can craft a ring that they can use to set a single location to teleport to (probably a home base or critical place in the world). As long as they keep the ring, they can right-click it to teleport back instantly. This ring cannot teleport across dimensions, though.

2) Teleport Me Mod

The Teleport Me mod for Minecraft is straightforward but makes one part of the game much better. Teleportation is not something that requires a mod. It has to be done with commands, but it can be done in vanilla. However, those commands only work in one dimension. One cannot teleport to and from the Nether. With the Teleport Me mod, that is now possible.

1) Portal Gun Mod

This teleportation mod borrows from the Portal video game series, in which the protagonists could teleport to new locations using the gun. That's the premise Minecraft mod uses, and it works effectively. It's as if the two games were melded together, making it fun. It's also challenging since a diamond, an ender pearl, some iron ingots, and a nether star are all needed for the gun's recipe.

