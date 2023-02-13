7 best Minecraft public servers to join in 2023

Choosing to play on a public Minecraft server is an excellent way to interact with a large and diverse group of players. Not only can players join forces with others in-game, but they can also benefit from their experience and expertise.

This is especially useful for those just starting out with Minecraft and looking for helpful tips and advice on the mechanics of the game. Playing on public servers is also a great way to build a social network consisting of other Minecraft fans.

Top 7 public Minecraft servers to join in 2023

In addition to offering the social aspect that comes with online multiplayer, public servers offer a wide variety of game modes. Some of these modes may not be available in single-player modes or hosted private servers.

To help players choose the best experience that fits their preferences and those of their friends, here are the top seven public servers to join in 2023.

7) HiveMC

Server: play.hivemc.com

While the HiveMC server saw a steady decline in players participating in the Java Edition, which culminated in it shutting down, the server remains alive and well in Bedrock Edition. This server has access to more than 20 different games, including favorites such as Hide and Seek, SkyWars, Capture the Flag, and more.

With a large playerbase, those who join this server will be able to connect with others from all over and have fun playing some of the most recognizable Minecraft minigames.

6) Minescape

Server: minescape.me

Fans of both Old School Runescape and Minecraft will enjoy taking a journey into the Minescape Server. Combining the best of both worlds, this server lets players try out a unique twist on the classic gameplay of Old School Runescape.

Featuring brand new bosses, items, skills, and abilities, as well as a first-person perspective of the world, players can get an entirely new take on the classic MMORPG experience.

5) Pixelmoncraft

Server: server.pixelmoncraft.com

Another fantastic mashup of two video game giants, Pokemon and Minecraft, the Pixelmoncraft server lets players capture Pokemon inside the blocky world. Featuring the ability to capture, train, and battle with Pokemon, players can explore the world of the iconic anime, including Pokemon centers, Gym trainers, Pokemon items, and more.

Just like in the original show, players must see if they can catch all the Pokemon and complete the Pokedex to be the ultimate trainer.

4) Minewind

Server: server.minewind.com

Those who are looking for a bit of chaos in their gameplay may prefer to play on the Minewind server. Featuring classic anarchy-style gameplay (which means there are no rules), players can use deception, griefing, and other underhanded tactics to get what they want.

This server is focused on SMP and PvP-style gameplay and is not for the faint of heart. However, for those looking for a no-rule free-for-all, the Minewind server may be just what they need.

3) Minr

Server: zero.minr.org

Minr is Minecraft's oldest Parkour server, which means there is going to be a ton of content for players to discover when they venture into the server. Those who like a challenge will appreciate the ever-growing list of parkour challenges to complete, and they can compete against others to see who is the best on the server.

Gamers with a competitive edge and quick reflexes may find their place here among the ranks on the Minr server.

2) The Mining Dead

Server: mc.havocmc.net

In a truly blocky rendition of the hit AMC show The Walking Dead, gamers who make their way into The Mining Dead Server will need to have their wits about them if they want to survive.

Featuring a full-fledged zombie apocalypse, players must use all the tools at their disposal, including guns and other fun weaponry, to curb the zombie horde and survive another day. Gamers will need to be careful who they trust if they want to last in this zombie-infested world.

1) Hypixel

Server: mc.hypixel.net

No list of public servers would be complete without Hypixel. Featuring some of the largest and best quality games out of any of the public servers, players will always have something fun to do here.

Some of the most played games on this server include SkyBlock, Bedwars, and SkyWars. Hypixel is a great option for players who are looking for variety and exciting gaming experiences.

