List of all mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

The 1.19 update for Minecraft was finally released earlier this week. After quite a bit of patience, players were excited to finally explore the Deep Dark, visit a Mangrove swamp, build with mud and craft a recovery compass. All those additions and more were finally added on Tuesday at 11.00 AM EST when Mojang released the update.

Three key additions were made to the game: The Warden, which was originally scheduled for 1.17, Allay, which won the mob vote, and frogs/tadpoles. These three mobs joined the ever-growing Minecraft roster.

With a few new additions, there are quite a few different mobs available in Minecraft, ranging from hostile to passive. Here's every mob that players can find in version 1.19.

Every mob that can be found in Minecraft version 1.19

Frogs were added and despite the fact that they don't have drops and don't do a whole lot, they've become fan favorites. Frogs can spawn naturally, but they can also be bred.

Breeding them will produce frogspawn, which will eventually hatch tadpoles. These tadpoles will grow into frogs that are colored based on the biome in which they were raised.

They are passive, which means the following is now the full list of passive mobs in Minecraft:

Allay

Axolotl

Bat

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Frog

Glowsquid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Tadpole

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Allay is another passive mob that was added. It dominated the Mob Vote in late 2021 to become the third winner to be added to the game.

It's a helpful mod that can be given an item. It will then search the area for that same item.

There are also neutral mobs, which means they won't attack unless provoked. Some of these seem like hostile mobs, like the Enderman, but they are truly neutral until provoked. In the case of the Enderman, looking at one will provoke it.

Bee

Cave Spider

Dolphin

Enderman

Goat

Iron Golem (one that naturally spawns in a village)

Llama

Panda

Piglin

Polar Bear

Spider

Trader Llama

Wolf

Zombified Piglin

Hostile mobs are the ones that need to be watched out for. The Warden joins their list and has probably become the most fearsome and challenging mob in the game.

In fact, it's a bit of a surprise that the Warden isn't considered a boss. Nevertheless, these are the hostile mobs currently in the game:

Blaze

Chicken Jockey

Creeper

Drowned

Elder Guardian

Endermite

Evoker

Ghast

Guardian

Hoglin

Husk

Magma Cube

Phantom

Piglin Brute

Pillager

Ravager

Shulker

Silverfish

Skeleton

Slime

Spider Jockey

Stray

Vex

Vindicator

Warden

Witch

Wither Skeleton

Zoglin

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Finally, the last two mobs in the game are considered bosses. These are the most dangerous in the game and represent intense challenges. Defeating both is an achievement, both in the in-game sense and the metaphorical sense:

Ender Dragon

Wither

As of version 1.19, these are all the mobs in vanilla Minecraft. What will Mojang add next?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far