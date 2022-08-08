Top 5 underrated enchantments in Minecraft 1.19

Enchantments in Minecraft 1.19 are certain special powers players can apply to their tools, weapons, and armor. Some are combat related, while others protect users or add different abilities to items.

Of the long list of enchantments, some are pretty famous and are frequently used on all items, while others are lesser-known and disliked.

In a Minecraft world, gamers need to survive and progress further by defeating mobs, exploring new areas, and mining thousands of blocks to obtain items. Doing these tasks can be difficult at times since mobs will gradually become more powerful, and better items will get rarer.

This is where readers will need enchantments. Some underrated enchantments are great for a specific purpose only.

Five most underrated enchantments in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Feather Falling

Feather Falling in Minecraft 1.19 can be applied to boots (Image via Mojang)

Due to the irregular and massive terrain of the game, players will be subject to fall damage if they fall off a cliff or into a cave. Fall damage can be pretty fatal and can even kill them.

This is where the Feather Falling enchantment comes into play. Basically, it will decrease the fall damage inflicted on the player.

Users who usually get to know about water bucket MLG will always try to save themselves with it. However, MLG will not always work, at least if gamers are new to the trick.

Hence, this underrated enchantment can be of great help if they suddenly fall from a height.

4) Thorns

Thorns in Minecraft 1.19 can also be applied to other armor parts (Image via Mojang)

This is another nifty enchantment that can deal damage to opponents in a unique way. When players apply this to their chestplate, they will automatically deal damage to any mob who attacks them. This applies to both melee and ranged attacks.

It means that if a Zombie or a Skeleton attacks users by hand or arrow, they will also get damage anywhere from one to four HP, depending on the enchantment level.

3) Flame

Flame in Minecraft 1.19 can only be applied to a bow (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to bow enchantments, gamers usually go for infinity and power since they exponentially improve the weapon. However, they can also apply flame enchantment.

As the name suggests, if a bow is enchanted with flame, the arrows shot from it will be on fire and inflict burning damage on others. This not only works on mobs but is also great for lighting portals, TNT, and other blocks that are affected by fire.

2) Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity in Minecraft 1.19 can be applied on helmets (Image via Mojang)

Loads of players try to make a build entirely underwater. However, one of the significant downsides of making structures underwater is that the mining speed drastically reduces. This can be resolved by applying aqua affinity to users' helmets.

It increases the mining speed underwater, allowing them to break all kinds of blocks at the same speed as on land. With this, gamers can easily clear out areas and build structures underwater.

1) Depth Strider

Depth Strider in Minecraft 1.19 can be applied on boots (Image via Mojang)

Depth Strider is one of the best enchantments if players are exploring vast oceans. When they swim underwater, they are quite slow in their movements.

Swimming takes a lot of precious time since users have limited breath underwater. This is where Depth Strider comes into play, as it essentially decreases the friction between their body and water blocks.

It will eventually allow gamers to swim faster. If this enchantment is combined with the Dolphin's Grace effect, they will swim even faster.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Many other enchantments are less used but are great in specific scenarios.

