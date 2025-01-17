Minecraft player makes mod to turn villager trading into stock market

A Redditor named u/Alex_Krieg recently shared a GIF on Minecraft's subreddit. Their post stood out from those typically seen on the subreddit, as it featured a stock market dashboard with options to buy or sell gold. It also displayed a graph showing the price movement of gold. In the caption, the user said they created a mod allowing players to trade in the blocky world, just like in the real stock market.

However, no further information was provided regarding how to access this dashboard or which block players need to interact with to bring it up. The attention to detail in this mod is impressive as the screen shows everything a player needs to trade in the game.

Reacting to the post, u/PhantomOrigin asked the original poster to make the feature for SkyBlock, suggesting it would get thousands of downloads from players who don't know how trading works but just want coins.

Meanwhile, u/Alayshia75, joked that they could now recreate the stock market crash of 2008.

u/Sad_Description4782 mentioned how one villager could sell 10% of their sharehold of one bread for 100 emeralds, pointing out the silly trading mechanics in the game.

User u/beefykenny, on the other hand, said they like the mod.

u/AverageNikoBellic called the mod amazing and asked how the trading works if there are no companies in Minecraft. The original poster replied, explaining that it involves trading resources like gold or general in-game items that can be selected by the server admin.

Minecraft mods make the game more fun

Minecraft players have created numerous mods that elevate the gameplay experience by adding new content, mechanics, and features. In fact, mods are some of the most integral parts of making the game enjoyable. The vanilla version has limited offerings, so players often come up with their own creations.

One popular mod is Create, which introduces complex machinery and automation to the title. It allows players to build working contraptions like windmills, conveyor belts, and automated farms — items that are not present in the original world and perhaps might never be added.

Some mods also increase the number of biomes in Minecraft, taking full advantage of the large blocky world. Biomes O' Plenty is one such example as it adds diverse new areas to the game with unique trees and plants. Countless other mods introduce new items, game mechanics, and even mobs.

The title's latest 25w02a snapshot has released two new pig variants. This is a great sign as it shows Mojang is finally working on increasing the population of the blocky world.

