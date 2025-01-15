Minecraft player's surprisingly realistic modern house leaves the community impressed

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/VinceDC36, shared some impressively realistic images of a white modern house with some greenery around it. With texture packs for the sky, trees, and other items, it is difficult to say whether this was a house built in the blocky world or a picture of a house from the real world.

The post's caption asked the community how the house could be made more realistic.

Reacting to the post and answering the question, user u/MapsyX2009 asked the original poster to buy a house like this to make it look more realistic, as nothing can be added to the build. u/DinoTNT1 commented that they thought it was a picture of a real house until they read the post's title.

u/foxygamer55488 said that if the post had not been specified, they would have thought it was a real house. u/The_IKEA_Chair asked the OP to get the Architecturecraft mod to round out the edges and polish things. Then they mentioned how no mods were used in the build, which made their suggestion redundant.

Redditors react to the realistc house build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/TcityDan mentioned that the third picture made them realize it was actually Minecraft and not real life. They added that maybe the fourth or fifth picture can give an idea that it is not a real house as well. u/Lauriesaurous joked that the OP should go outside if they want photorealism.

Impressive things built in Minecraft

The pink castle build in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || u/lingtenfirmed/Reddit)

Minecraft players have shown their creative skills by making impressive structures within the game. These builds range from grand pink castles and towering statues to intricate bridges and entire cities.

Some players have even recreated real-world landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Colosseum, showing that there is no limit to what can be made in the blocky world.

Beyond standard gameplay, there are many community-made features, such as mods and texture packs, that add more features and functionality. Mods such as the Create mod can introduce new building materials, tools, and advanced features, allowing players to create more complex designs.

Texture packs, on the other hand, change the game's visual appearance. They can change the default blocky graphics into more detailed and realistic visuals, as seen in this post above. Mojang’s title can be customized as per the player’s needs, and this is one of the reasons why the game has managed to remain one of the most popular games even though it came out 15 years ago.

