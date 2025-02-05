5 best Minecraft hide-and-seek maps in 2025

The Minecraft community frequently releases maps that have the charm of classic childhood games. Hide-and-seek maps are one example. There are many such maps available in 2025, and you can use them to have fun virtual hide-and-seek sessions with your buddies.

This article lists five outstanding hide-and-seek maps to explore in 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft hide-and-seek maps that are fun in 2025

1) Infested

Infested gameplay still (Image via Minecraft Maps/Zerghunter666/Mojang Studios)

Download link

Trending

Infested adds a great twist to the classic hide-and-seek game. In this multiplayer map, one player will be designated the Infested, while the others must play as Survivors. After a short grace period for finding hiding spots or strategizing, the Infested player will chase the survivors with the aim of infecting them. The map features power-ups and multiple arenas, each providing different experiences.

With its dynamic gameplay and high replay value, Infested is a must-try for those seeking an exhilarating hide-and-seek experience. This map would also be perfect for a Minecraft Prison server, where you could build it in their plotworld.

2) Ultimate Multiplayer Hide & Seek

Ultimate Multiplayer Hide & Seek gameplay still(Image via Minecraft Maps/ViktorMKD12, Relative Disquiet/Mojang Studios)

Download link

For players who enjoy variety, Ultimate Multiplayer Hide & Seek offers six distinct mini-maps, each with a different theme and design. Players can choose to be seekers or hiders and can play with varying numbers of participants in each role.

Ultimate Multiplayer Hide & Seek's diverse environments range from dense forests to intricate mazes, offering hundreds of hiding spots and strategies. This map is ideal for groups seeking stealthy confrontations in varied settings. It is also excellent for a Minecraft survival server.

3) Hide and Seek | Ultra Deluxe

Hide and Seek | Ultra Deluxe gameplay still (Image via Minecraft Maps/Akmacdondon/Mojang Studios)

Download link

Hide and Seek | Ultra Deluxe takes the classic hide-and-seek game experience up a notch. It supports two to 11 players and features 12 unique classes along with 16 beautifully designed mini-maps.

Each class has special abilities, adding depth and strategic elements to the game. The mini-maps range from scary mansions to busy markets, each filled with interactive elements and hidden paths. The combination of classes and varied mini-maps ensures that each gameplay session remains fresh and engaging, appealing to both new players and seasoned veterans.

4) Hide & Seek: Panda Village

Hide & Seek: Panda Village gameplay still (Image via Minecraft Maps/oozner/Mojang Studios)

Download link

Hide & Seek: Panda Village transports players to a peaceful, beautiful village full of pandas. This map is perfect for hide-and-seek enthusiasts. It features classic Asian architecture, bamboo forests, and tranquil water features.

Players can find good hiding spots among the pandas, in harmony with nature, or inside numerous buildings to evade the seeker. The peaceful atmosphere makes this map enjoyable for all players.

5) Abandoned Mall - Hide N Seek

Download link

Abandoned Mall - Hide N Seek takes players into a vast, deserted shopping center that offers plenty of hiding spots. The map is divided into three sections for those who prefer a smaller play area, each with a unique atmosphere and obstacles. Alternatively, it can be used as a whole.

Fully command block-activated, Abandoned Mall - Hide N Seek requires no additional downloads, ensuring a seamless experience. This meticulously crafted map allows players to navigate vacant shops and cluttered storerooms, providing ample space for hiders and seekers to test their skills in an intriguingly eerie setting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!