10 best Minecraft Prison servers in 2025

Prison servers have long been a favorite among Minecraft players who enjoy mining, trading, and ranking up, offering a true grinding experience. Whether you're seeking custom enchants or intense PvP combat, these servers deliver some of the best gameplay available in 2025.

This list highlights the top Prison servers currently dominating the Minecraft scene.

Minecraft Prison servers that are fun in 2025

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is an amazing server (Image via Mojang Studios)

PurplePrison is one of the oldest and most dominant Prison servers in Minecraft. Players love its excellent builds, custom enchants, and unique ranking system that involves mining, trading, and participating in intense PvP arenas. The server boasts a very active economy, allowing players to auction items and set up shops for trading.

With regular custom events and seasonal updates, the gameplay remains consistently enjoyable, making PurplePrison a top choice for those seeking an OP Prison experience.

2) OPBlocks

IP address: pm.opblocks.com

OPBlocks is a well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

OPBlocks is known for its custom-coded Prison gameplay, focusing on an extremely OP mining experience, with candy being a unique feature. Other standout features include auto-miners, insane pickaxe enchantments, and a competitive ranking system.

OPBlocks offers a fast-paced and thrilling experience, with special events, quests, and regular giveaways. The community is welcoming, and the server itself has high-performance hardware to ensure a lag-free experience for all players.

3) ManaCube

IP address: mcsl.manacube.com

ManaCube is a popular server (Image via Mojang Studios)

ManaCube is part of a larger network of servers offering various game modes. However, its Prison mode stands out due to its deep progression system.

With dozens of custom enchantments, unique prestiges, and a player-driven economy, ManaCube offers a rich and immersive Prison experience. Players can also engage in parkour challenges, dungeon raids, and PvP arenas.

Regular updates and a strong community make ManaCube one of the best places to enjoy Prison gameplay. It's also an excellent choice for those seeking a Minecraft SMP server.

4) Netherite

IP address: mcsl.netherite.gg

Netherite is a great server to play alone or with friends (Image via Mojang Studios)

Netherite is an overpowered Prison server designed for players who enjoy quick progression, great custom features, and exciting PvP. It features custom mines, unique armor sets, and high-tier pickaxe enchantments. Its active player base and well-balanced economy make the grind enjoyable and rewarding. Members are always kept engaged with regular updates and special events.

Despite being relatively new to the scene, Netherite has quickly established itself as one of the best Prison gameplay options. It is great even for those who want a simple Minecraft Survival server.

5) Mythcraft Network

IP address: play.mythcraftpvp.com

Mythcraft Network combines OP Prison mechanics with RPG elements. Its ranking system rewards players who mine effectively and consistently upgrade their tools. Players can customize their mining experience with powerful abilities and compete on global leaderboards.

As a network offering multiple game modes, Mythcraft Network has been popular for years and shows no signs of slowing down. It's a great choice for players seeking a server with longevity.

6) FadeCloud

IP address: fadecloud.com

FadeCloud is a great Minecraft server (Image via Mojang Studios)

FadeCloud offers a feature-rich Prison experience with exclusive mining mechanics, prestige rewards, and thrilling PvP battles. It has a well-developed economy that allows players to trade, build fortunes, and acquire rare items. With a custom-designed map and mines, the experience is truly immersive.

Seasonal updates introduce new content to FadeCloud, ensuring that both casual miners and competitive players find something to enjoy. Whether you want to enjoy casual mining or play competitively in a Prison experience, this server has something for every player.

7) MunchyMC

IP address: mc-prison.com

MunchyMC is a very nice prison server (Image via Mojang Studios)

MunchyMC is a Prison server that features classic gameplay mechanics that emphasize dedication and strategy.

In addition to casual play, one can enjoy the competitive aspects of Prison gameplay through balanced economies, custom mines, and engaging progression systems. Regular tournaments featuring PvP battles allow players to demonstrate their mining efficiency and competitiveness.

Both solo grinders and team-oriented players will find MunchyMC to be a satisfying Prison experience.

8) Dank Prison

IP address: dankprison.com

Dank Prison is an extremely entertaining server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Dank Prison stands out with its humorous take on the conventional Prison experience. Custom enchants, high-level progression, and mini-games keep players entertained throughout their journey. The active community, combined with regular events, adds a social aspect to the hard work of mining.

For those seeking a mix of humor and serious Prison gameplay, Dank Prison is an excellent choice.

9) FirePrison

IP address: fireprison.co

FirePrison is a rising Minecraft OP Prison server with intense gameplay, remarkable custom features, and an engaged player community.

With fresh content constantly being added, players never get bored in FirePrison. A dedicated staff team and an actively engaging community make the server worth spending time on.

10) I-Prison

IP address: i-prison.com

I-Prison offers an old-school vibe with modern Minecraft Prison mechanics. Guards watch over players, creating an immersive experience where careful navigation to freedom is key. Competitive leaderboards, unique perks for top players, and a rewarding economy system keep members engaged.

The development team behind I-Prison continually introduces new features to maintain player interest and prevent repetitive gameplay.

