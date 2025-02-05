Minecraft Experience second location announced: All you need to know

Minecraft Experience is one of the most popular attractions where fans of the sandbox title can engage in physical interactive experiences across select destinations in the world. It was introduced last year in the United States and its overwhelming success has led Mojang to announce a second location in London, United Kingdom.

Here's all you need to know about the new Minecraft Experience location and how to sign up for it.

Where is the new Minecraft Experience taking place?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The new Minecraft Experience is taking place in London, United Kingdom. The event will be hosted at Corner Corner located at Canada Water in the city of London (Maritime Street, London, SE16 7LL). The event begins on April 4, 2025, with tickets going live on February 14, 2025.

London is the capital of the UK so it comes as no surprise that Mojang chose this city to kick off the experience in this country. The event will feature a unique orb of interaction which will let visitors gather resources, fight mobs, and even build structures. Similar to the event that took place in Texas last year, the London edition will also feature a host of games and interactive experiences.

How to register for the new Minecraft Experience in London

Those who wish to visit the experience in London will need to head to the official Minecraft Experience website and join the waitlist to purchase tickets.

The event will have the following three tiers of tickets that visitors can purchase:

Child (3-15) General Admission: from £20

from £20 16+ General Admission : from £24

: from £24 Obsidian Package: from £54

Ticket holders will be able to visit the event any day between Monday to Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM. The doors will close fifteen minutes after the beginning of the final session each day. Entry to the event can be booked in 15-minute slots with an approximate 45-minute duration to complete the entire experience.

The Minecraft Experience event will be wheelchair accessible and will also offer a free PA/companion ticket to those who qualify. The event is open to all ages, with visitors aged 15 required to be accompanied by an adult (18+). Additionally, children of age 0-2 can visit the event without any ticket purchase.

Mojang is set to introduce and expand the list of venues by bringing this interactive experience to other parts of the world as well. This comes in conjunction with Minecraft's plans to open $110 million theme parks in the US and the UK. Players and fans will have to stay tuned for updates from the developers regarding future iterations of these events.

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!