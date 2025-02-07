Why Minecraft sheep might not receive variants like other farm animals

Mojang has introduced two new mob variants, each for pigs, cows, and chickens, for an upcoming Minecraft game drop. These were introduced in snapshot and beta/preview versions. Since the developers have now introduced new variants for these farm animals, the player base might be curious whether sheep will also receive new ones.

Arguably, there is a chance that sheep might not receive any new variants in the upcoming game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why sheep might not receive new variants for upcoming Minecraft game drop

Sheep already have different variants based on their wool color

Sheep already have different variants based on color (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the first reasons sheep might not receive any new variants is they already have them based on their color. When players roam the Overworld, they will notice some sheep have different colored wool, making them look completely distinct from the basic white sheep.

Trending

White sheep is the most common in the Overworld had will spawn around 81% of the time. Apart from white sheep, other sheep variants like black (5%), gray (5%), light gray (5%), brown (3%), and pink (0.164%) spawn occasionally in the same or different group. There is a small chance they also spawn naturally as baby variants.

Even though the sheep's model in Minecraft is identical, their different colors make them variants.

Cows, pigs, and chickens had identical textures compared to sheep

Cows, chickens, and pigs have had identical textures for several years now (Image via Mojang Studios)

To understand why sheep might not receive new variants, we must see the mobs that did in recent snapshots. Cows, chickens, and pigs have always had the same texture for several years now, almost since the game was first released.

No matter where or how many of them spawned in a location, these farm animals always looked identical to one another.

Since sheep already had different colors, the developers wanted to bring variety to other farm animals as well. This is mainly why Mojang finally decided to add their variants to Minecraft in the upcoming game drop.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!